EFF dismisses rivalry claims as Mpofu raises alarm on black-on-black violence

Dali Mpofu says MK party members have been told not to react to provocations.

EFF leader Julius Malema has declared the MK party as the immediate enemy of the party; Picture: The Citizen

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have denied creating a fertile ground for political rivalry which could result in violence between pro-black political parties.

This comes after Dali Mpofu, the party’s former chairperson, spoke about tensions between the EFF and the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and referred to the black-on-black violence in the late 80s.

He said MK party members were told not to respond to any provocation from other political formations.

EFF Commander in Chief Julius Malema has declared the MK party the EFF’s “immediate” enemy.

“Thousands and thousands of our people have died because of so-called political rivalry, so we shall never participate in fermenting that kind of history.

“We will never regard any organisation, let alone a progressive one, as our enemy. The word enemy is a strong one. It is only used when you intend to do certain things,” said Mpofu.

‘We are not against black people’

However, EFF Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys told The Citizen on Thursday that the party is not “fermenting anything”.

She said the EFF declared the MK party as its enemy, but not black people.

“The MK party is not a person, and it’s not black people. It’s a political party,” she said.

Mathys further explained that the EFF is not against white people, but only against racism and white supremacy.

“The fact that we are against racism does not mean we are against white people,” she said.

The relationship between the MK party and the EFF has been tense since the departure of some of its senior leaders to the party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema described those who left the party as disloyal. He has also launched several public attacks against Zuma.

Can the MK party and EFF co-exist?

However, political analyst Sanet Solomon from the University of South Africa (Unisa) told The Citizen on Thursday that Zuma appears to have a plan to unite all left forces under the MK party banner.

“From the outside, it appears that former president Zuma is trying to consolidate these comrades under the banner of MK [party].

“Thus, he will absorb key members of the EFF, making it extremely difficult for the political parties to co-exist,” she said.

Solomon said it would take time for the two parties to co-exist in the same political space.

“While it may seem unlikely at this point, ultimately, he might achieve this goal in the next five to ten years.

“Should it happen, the next group of people leaving to MK may be ANC leaders,” she said.

She added that if the two parties find common ground, it could create an uncomfortable outcome for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“This would indefinitely change the political landscape and materialise the fears of parties like the DA,” Solomon said.

What are Mpofu’s intentions?

However, Solomon questioned Mpofu’s sudden concerns regarding potential black-on-black violence.

“It is somewhat disingenuous to utilise humanitarian issues for political gain. As a political and legal figure, Mpofu should instead align himself with causes that promote Ubuntu and deliver results that assist struggling communities.

“While politicking is his profession, South Africans need him to direct his resources towards the causes he publicly speaks on,” she said.

