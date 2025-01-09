Politics

By Faizel Patel

9 Jan 2025

JUST IN: EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resign from Parliament

The EFF said it received the voluntary resignations of the duo on Wednesday.

EFF MP's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resign from Parly

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: supplied

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana have resigned from Parliament.

The EFF said it received the voluntary resignations of the duo on Wednesday.

“The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of South Africa.

“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” the red berets said.

Parliament

Ndlozi has served in the National Assembly since 2014 while Tetyana served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and subsequently Parliament

“They have both been exemplary in their deployments and acted as commendable Public Representatives. The EFF wishes the Fighters well in their future endeavors,” the EFF said.

*This is a developing story, please refresh for more.

EFF bans Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from national elective conference

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Parliament resignation

