EFF revamps parliamentary leadership after key resignations

The EFF reshuffled its parliamentary caucus after the resignation of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced changes to the leadership of their parliamentary caucus following the party’s elective conference in December and the resignation of members of parliament (MPs).

Last week, EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana resigned from Parliament. Ndlozi was notably missing from the elective conference, where new leadership was elected.

Changes in EFF leadership

The elective conference resulted in changes to the leadership of the EFF.

This has led to a reconfiguration of the whippery within the EFF caucus in Parliament, the party announced in a statement on Thursday.

Ndlozi and Tetyana’s resignations created vacancies.

“As a result, the EFF has realigned its parliamentary caucus to reflect the recent changes in leadership and fill vacancies that came about due to voluntary resignations to ensure that we remain a strong and efficient opposition in Parliament that will pursue progressive legislation and uplift our people from poverty and hopelessness,” the party said.

The EFF attributed the leadership changes to several factors, including youth, devotion and service to the party, extensive organisational and educational experience, and strong institutional memory within the party and parliament.

EFF national chairperson Nontando Nolutshungu will serve as the chief whip of EFF in Parliament alongside the treasurer general Omphile Maotwe, Veronica Mente, Natasha Ntlangwini, Hlengiwe Mkhalipi, Sam Matisse, and Mandisa Makesini, who will serve as the whip in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Chirwa replaces Ndlozi

In the National Assembly, Naledi Chirwa replaces Ndlozi, Nqobile Mhlongo replaces Ntokozo Hlonyane, and Chumani Matiwane replaces Tetyana.

In the NCOP, Mampuru Mampuru replaces Chirwa, and Asanda Matshobeni replaces Nolubabalo Mcinga.

“We wish all the commissars well in their respective deployments and are confident that they will serve the people of South Africa well in their task and be exemplary, available, and dedicated public representatives,” the EFF said.

