‘I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I’m not his father,’ says Malema

Malema says he has not had a conversation with Ndlozi about missing the conference and his resignation.

EFF leader Julius Malema and former party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria on 23 October 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Questions over former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi missing the party’s national party assembly in December, where new leadership was elected, continues to follow party leader Julius Malema.

This despite his directive at the party’s pre-conference media briefing that questions regarding Ndlozi would not be entertained.

Speculation over Ndlozi’s future in the party gained momentum after the party’s former deputy president Floyd Shivambu left for the MK party, led by Jacob Zuma.

Ndlozi’s future in EFF

Malema has since made comments that sparked speculation regarding Ndlozi’s future in the party. The EFF leader has, however, never clarified this.

Eyebrows were raised when Ndlozi did not attend the party’s conference in December, with no reasons provided.

In an interview on eNCA’s Truth to Power on Tuesday night, Malema said he did not know why Ndlozi missed the conference.

In fact, he was not interested in knowing, as he was not responsible for Ndlozi’s whereabouts.

The EFF leader mentioned that he had no plans to inquire about Ndlozi’s whereabouts either, as they no longer had a personal relationship.

Malema: ‘I’m not his father’

“You’re saying Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from parliament, I got that when I was outside the country on holiday with my wife when the SG sent it to me.

“You can’t ask me why he resigned because I never had that discussion with him,” said Malema.

“You’re unfair to me. I told you I was inspecting the learner’s licence of my son. My oldest son is 18, that’s what I’m responsible for, his whereabouts.

“Yesterday when he passed matric he said they’re going to Soweto, I told him ‘I’m going with you’. The whole thing flopped because they were like ‘what is this old man going to do?’. I’m not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I’m not his father. Where he was, what he was doing, I don’t know.

“I was not worried about his whereabouts when the stage was set. Did you see that stage? It was like a UN stage when it was just our NPA. The leadership of the EFF which was supposed to be there was there, so why must I worry?

He said no communication was issued blocking Ndlozi from the conference.

“I don’t know why he was not there and I am not interested in knowing.

“Our good relationship ended that time, now we’re just members. I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi before the NPA, or after. So I don’t know his mind as to how he is thinking.”

Resignation

Ndlozi resigned as the party’s representative in parliament last week.

According to the party, his “request to be released from deployment” expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to serve the organisation.

“The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from the deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” said the party at the time.

Ndlozi had served in the National Assembly since 2014.