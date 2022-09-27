‘Elke hond kry sy dag’ – Niehaus piles on Mantashe booing

Faizel Patel

Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has piled on the misery on African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson after he was heckled at the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) 14th national congress on Tuesday.

Booed

Mantashe was embarrassingly booed off stage on Monday, before he presented the ANC’s message of support to the union.

ALSO READ: Mantashe downplays booing while Cosatu warns ANC to buck up

While, he has downplayed the incident, telling journalists it was similar to the time when he was still a mineworker and a delegate representing the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Niehaus rubbed salt on the wound.

Niehaus reaction

Niehaus posted a series of tweets about Mantashe’s booing including regurgitating an old video about national chairperson being heckled.

“The writing is on the wall: ‘Mene Mene Tekel Upharsin’ [Your days are numbered, you have been weighed and found wanting, you will be destroyed]. This is literally what the workers of Cosatu told Gwede Mantashe. They sang: ‘Hamba sellout Gwede,’” tweeted Niehaus.

In another tweet Niehaus shared a comment in Afrikaans.

“As we say in Afrikaans: ‘Elke hond kry sy dag” (every dog gets his day). In your case you are sommer going to get two, because you are a real mgodoyi…”

@GwedeMantashe1 as we say in Afrikaans: "Elke hond kry sy dag". In your case your are sommer going to get two, because you are a real mgodoyi…#HambaGwedeHamba! pic.twitter.com/uzsLSW3VYj— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 27, 2022

Mantashe is expected be back at the congress on Tuesday, to once again try and address the Cosatu delegates.

Cosatu warning

Meanwhile, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi warned the ANC to gets its act in order or the party will lose out during the 2024 elections.

“Workers have sent a clear message to the ANC in the local elections and if the ANC does not get its act together, if the ANC does not deliver quality public services, if it does not tackle corruption, if it does not fix Eskom… Then we will face a repeat of the disastrous 2021 election results in 2024, no doubt about that,” she said.

ALSO READ: Cosatu reflecting reality of all of us