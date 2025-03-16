Who will replace Rasool? Calls for an ambassador who will put SA first

The expulsion of the ambassador - a very rare move by the US - is the latest development in rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president, Vuyo Zungula, says South Africa should appoint a “competent” ambassador to the United States (US).

This comes after the current ambassador was expelled by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for controversial remarks, he made during a webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute.

Rasool accused US President Donald Trump of leading a “white supremist” movement, But Rubio retaliated calling Rasool a “race-bating politician” who is against the US and Trump.

Urgent action to repair relations

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday, Zungula said South Africa should deploy an ambassador who will not submit to the Trump administration.

“Interests of SA come first; we must not appoint people who won’t advance our interests. The cabinet should sit down and address the foreign policy issues, and make a full determination,” he said.

Zungula said that despite the latest blow in the ongoing tension between Pretoria and Washington, President Cyril Ramaphosa should call President Donald Trump and try and smooth things over.

“We should reach out of course and be the adults in the room but it’s also important to say that their ambassador should also not be welcomed here.

“Ramaphosa should call Trump directly and smooth things over. There’s no other way honestly,” he said.

Zungula said having no ambassador in the US means any high-level talks are on hold. He said this is not a positive thing considering the current tension.

“The two presidents need to find each other.

“South Africans in the US should be fine. Trump’s unpredictable, but our embassies there are still functional including the consulates,” he said.

Did Rasool jump the gun?

Meanwhile, Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from Free State University (UFS) told The Citizen on Sunday that the next South African ambassador to the US needs to be very tactful, well-spoken, and able to balance national interest with their personal views.

“They need to ensure that they maintain great neutrality in their relations with their US counterparts and only convey messaging as directed and instructed by their government- as representing their country is key amongst their duties.

“This may require sticking on “key points” and aligning themselves with the country’s views at all times. It is worth noting that this position often leaves little room for personal views as you are continuously representing the interest of your country. Thus, your personal views have the ability to cause diplomatic outbreaks that can negatively impact bilateral ties,” she said.

The South African government had confirmed that Rasool has been given until Monday to leave the US.

Solomon said it is unlikely that he will be welcome in the US as long as Trump remains in charge of the White House.

“It is highly unlikely that Rasool would ever receive a warm welcome back into the US during Trumps administration.

“While many countries have remained skeptical and critical about the direction that this administration is taking, their ambassadors have largely kept to their speaking points given the unpredictability of the US,” he said.

