Top 10 stories today: Did US bypass diplomatic protocol in expelling Rasool? | Decision on smartphone tax | Flash floods in Joburg

In today’s top stories, South Africa’s International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has criticised the United States (US) for failing to follow proper diplomatic channels in expelling South Africa’s ambassador to the country, Ebrahim Rasool.

This comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Rasool a persona non grata on social media, calling him a “race-baiting politician”.

Meanwhile, the Association of Comms and Technology (ACT) has welcomed the government’s decision to remove the 9% excise tax on smartphones priced under R2 500, a move set to take effect on 1 April 2025.

In Johannesburg, emergency services remain on high alert after flash floods hit low-lying areas following days of heavy rain.

Weather tomorrow: Monday, 17 March 2025

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warns of isolated showers and thunderstorms across several provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and Western Cape, Full weather forecast here.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Screengrab

‘US didn’t follow correct diplomatic processes to expel Rasool’ – Lamola says

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said the correct diplomatic processes were not followed to expel South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool.

This follows the expulsion of Rasool by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday.

Rubio wrote on Elon Musk’s social media platform X that Rasool “is no longer welcome in our great country” and that the country considers him “persona non grata”.

He described Rasool as a “race-baiting politician who hates America and hates Potus (the president of the United States)”.

US didn't follow correct diplomatic processes to expel Rasool-Lamola

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: Gallo Images/|Beeld/Deaan Vivier

Decision to remove smartphone tax for devices under R2 500 welcomed

The Association of Comms and Technology (ACT) has welcomed the government’s decision to exempt smartphones priced at R2 500 or less from the 9% ad valorem excise duty starting 1 April 2025.

This measure was announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the 2025 budget tabled in Parliament on 12 March.

Decision to remove smartphone tax for devices under R2 500 welcomed

Picture: iStock

Flash floods in Joburg as residents urged to take precautions

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) reported flash floods across low-lying areas in the city following heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions.

Last week, the city experienced consistent downpours, which continued into the weekend. Emergency services remain on high alert for any incidents.

Flash floods in Joburg as residents urged to take precautions

Funeral policies differ – here’s what to consider when choosing one

A funeral policy is a good way to show your loved ones how much you care because it removes much of the financial stress that accompanies a death in the family.

In South Africa, funeral cover is the most popular type of insurance, with approximately 22 million adults, or 48% of the population, holding a funeral policy. However, more than half of the adult population still lacks funeral cover, which can have significant consequences for families, Deidre Wolmarans, head of digital service at Metropolitan, says.

Funeral policies differ – here's what to consider when choosing one

Cannabis industry only has itself to blame for edibles being banned

Picture: Stock

In the six-year lacuna between that Constitutional Court ruling legalising private use of dagga and the eventual Act that came to regulate it, the cannabis industry was in a free-for-all. There’s probably some shop down the road from your neighbourhood grocer which claims to only sell “hemp and CBD products”, but you know better.

If you went there and asked for a joint, you’d be offered a greater variety than Rolls Royce’s colour options. Ever had one of those brownies? For the uninitiated, they can knock you out for the rest of the day. And yet, there they are, more freely available and unenforced than liquor, prescription medicine and probably even petrol.

Cannabis industry only has itself to blame for edibles being banned

