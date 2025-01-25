Expropriation Law welcomed by labour but DA threatens to challenge it

Labour groups hail the Expropriation Act as a tool for redress, but the DA criticises its process and plans a legal challenge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing into law the Expropriation Bill has seen labour and left-leaning parties applauding the move while liberals and conservatives condemned it.

The DA rejected the Act. Spokesperson Willie Aucamp said the party strongly reiterates its opposition to it.

“While the DA recognises that the constitution allows for acts of redress and restitution, including land reform, we have serious reservations about the procedure, as well as important substantive aspects of the Bill,” he said.

Aucamp said the DA was in discussions with its legal team to formulate their case.

Despite the DA, IFP and Freedom Plus Front being part of the GNU, the parties criticised the new law, with the DA threatening to challenge the legislation in court.

Section 25 of the constitution recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest – subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.

While the ANC, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Cosatu and other leftists usually do not always share a similar political stance on some issues, the Bill has seen them endorsing the legislative changes to the law.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the signing of the Bill served “as a reminder of the ANC’s enduring commitment to building a society that is inclusive, equitable and prosperous”.

“This momentous achievement reinforces the ANC’s dedication to addressing the persistent legacy of colonial dispossession and apartheid spatial planning, ensuring that the land and resources of South Africa are used to benefit the majority of its people.

“The Bill represents a bold step forward in advancing the ANC’s transformative agenda and reaffirming our commitment to a South Africa that truly belongs to all who live in it.

“This development repeals the outdated Expropriation Act of 1975 and brings legislation in line with the transformative spirit of the constitution, which prioritises social justice,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the labour federation “warmly welcomes the bold and long-overdue step by President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Bill into law”.

“This historic moment marks a significant milestone in addressing the legacies of colonial dispossession, apartheid inequality and the deeply entrenched economic disparities that continue to plague our society.

“The constitution, underpinned by values of redress, justice and equality, has long recognised the necessity of expropriation of land for public interest and redress,” Vavi said.

Saftu rejected and condemned, “in the strongest terms, the DA threat to challenge this progressive legislation in court”.

Cosatu said the Act would be “a key tool to capacitate government to accelerate land reform”.

“The essence of this progressive Act is to empower government to use expropriation, to support land reform, address the legacies of apartheid and the inequalities that still scar South Africa’s socioeconomic landscape,” said Cosatu national spokesperson Matthew Parks.

“Land ownership remains overwhelmingly skewed towards white men. Millions of largely Africans, coloureds and women remain landless.”

Unhappy with the legislation, the EFF said it “opposed the Act because those who own the categories of land – listed as subject to nil compensation – still enjoy constitutional protections as outlined in Section 25 of the constitution”.

“They will be able to challenge this sort of expropriation in court and win,” said EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.

