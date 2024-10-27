Floyd Shivambu claims ‘everything about EFF’ in interview was true [VIDEO]

Shivambu discussed his relationship with Malema and other explosive issues on Saturday after leaving the party for Zuma’s new MK party.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national organizer Floyd Shivambu claims every everything he disclosed about leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), leader Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma in his interview with politics podcast SMWX host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh is “true”.

Shivambu discussed his relationship with Malema and other explosive issues on Saturday after leaving the EFF for Zuma’s new MK party.

Watch Floyd Shivambu speaking about politicians joining the MK party

They Are leaving the EFF one by one because Floyd Shivambu said



Da Les Julius Malema Dr Ndlozi Deputy President Dali Mpofu Floyd Shivambu Lesego Zimbabweans cosatu duduzane Thembinkosi Mthembu Kaizer Chiefs sizwe afrikaans lesufi mbalula mk party jacob zuma pic.twitter.com/KtwMKzEMrn — STOP NONSENSE🎙🇿🇦 (@SpitMochene) October 27, 2024

Shivambu interview

The interview sparked debate on social media with Shivambu and Malema trending on various platforms.

Shivambu told Mpofu-Walsh his relationship with Malema was purely political and remains so, he had no regrets about joining MK party and claimed that he “conceptualised” the EFF’s identity, from the party’s name to using titles such as “commissars” and “commander-in-chief” in reference to its leaders.

Truth

While he has come under criticism for the details he shared during the interview, Shivambu said it’s the “truth”.

“Everything I said in this interview is 100% correct. I am and truthful student of Amilcar Cabral who says “Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories,” Shivambu said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

The EFF will be holding its third National People’s Assembly in December with Shivambu laying claim to crafting some of the documents that will be discussed at the gathering.

ALSO READ: MK Parliamentary caucus ‘qualitatively superior in skill sets compared to other parties in SA’ – Shivambu [VIDEO]

Leaving EFF

Asked why he left the EFF, Shivambu said the MK Party is the most important political party in South Africa’s politics now.

“It needed to take the direction and shape it’s taking now. Upon realising there were so many external attempts to destabilise it, I decided to play a role because I’ve got the experience and the necessary temperament to manage turbulent circumstances within the organisation.”

“Brilliant comrades”

Shivambu said he had no regrets about joining MK party as there are “ brilliant comrades within the Parliamentary caucus.”

“The manner in which the parliamentary caucus of uMkhonto weSizwe and the organization, you will see that there is extremely brilliant comrades in uMkhonto weSizwe at all levels. In terms of Parliamentary caucus, uMkhonto weSizwe has got the best caucus as compared to all other caucuses.

“So the skill set that you find in uMkhonto weSizwe is qualitatively much superior than what you find in the ANC, you would find in the EFF and you would find in the DA. Within the DA is a team of illiterates,” Shivambu said.

Shivambu added that the MK party has the capabilities to run government.

EFF blow

The EFF was dealt another blow last week when EFF MP and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former ANC member and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Willies Mchunu were presented as key figures in “advancing” the MK party’s mission to “promote accountability and integrity in governance.”.

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela said the MK party is on the path of recruiting top African National Congress (ANC) leaders to dismantle his former party’s “stronghold on power.”

‘Snagging leaders’

Mkhabela agreed that Zuma’s party snagging Mchunu is a coup for the MK party because he knows how KZN and ANC politics works in the province.

Mkhabela added that the MK party is “proving” in the case of Mchunu and others that it is the alternative platform for people seeking new deployments when their old party has lost power.

“So, it is actually an alternative for the disgruntled ANC leaders, but for the party it is an opportunity for them to recruit and expand their power base.”

MK party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko said Mchunu will lead the party in KZN, citing his strong political, ideological and organisational skills as essential for advancing the party’s agenda.

Mkhwebane was announced as the party’s convener for Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party an ‘alternative for disgruntled ANC leaders’ – analyst