Former MK party secretary-general crosses over to IFP

Bongani Mncwango is among a series of MK party secretaries-general who have been removed from their positions.

The former secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Bongani Mncwango has joined the IFP, just a few months ahead of the local government elections.

His move to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was announced in a press briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Wednesday by the party’s president, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The MK party announced last month that Mncwango had been removed as party secretary-general, but no clear reasons were given. He was replaced by Sibonelo Nomvalo.

“Today marks an important moment for the Inkatha Freedom Party as we officially welcome Dr Bongani Mncwango, former secretary-general of the Umkhonto weSizwe party, into the IFP family.

“Dr Mncwango brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from both the private and public sectors. His distinguished career includes serving as chief executive officer of Sanlam Healthcare, chief executive officer of Netcare 911, and managing director of Bonitas Medical Fund Administration,” said Hlabisa.

He said Mncwango’s expertise and strategic insight would significantly strengthen the IFP as it intensifies its mobilisation efforts ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

“His decision to join the IFP is not incidental – it is a clear affirmation of the growing confidence in the IFP as a credible, principled, and values-driven political home.”

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IFP opens its doors

Hlabisa said he is preparing to welcome more politicians from other parties who see the IFP as a credible political party.

“This is not an isolated development. Across the country, South Africans from diverse political backgrounds are choosing the IFP because they recognise in us a party rooted in integrity, constitutionalism, and ethical leadership.

“At a time of deep political uncertainty, the IFP stands firm as a beacon of stability, unity, and good governance.

On Sunday, 12 April, I will continue this momentum by welcoming new members at Inkosi Langalibalele in Estcourt – further evidence that the IFP is expanding its footprint and reconnecting with communities on the ground,” he said.

Ready to contest elections

Hlabisa said the IFP is fully in election mode.

“Our recent by-election successes reflect a growing trust from voters, and we are determined to build on this momentum.

“On 13 April, we will convene our National Council meeting to chart a decisive path towards the local government elections.

“This will be followed by an Extended National Council on 20 April, bringing together over 600 leaders from across the country to consolidate our strategy and readiness.

“We call on all South Africans to register to vote without delay. Do not wait for the voter registration weekend in June. Registration is already open online and at IEC offices. The future of our municipalities-and our country-depends on active citizen participation,” he said.

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