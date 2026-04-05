KZN mayor vows to have the last word with illegal foreigners after Easter

Myeza's remarks come amid a broader wave of anti-immigration sentiment.

An IFP mayor in KwaZulu-Natal has put undocumented immigrants on notice, declaring their time is up and vowing a crackdown once the Easter holidays conclude.

Mduduzi Myeza, mayor of Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in Estcourt, posted the warning on Facebook on Thursday.

“When we are done with the Good Friday Holiday we will directly address [illegal] immigrants. Their time is up. I ask that they start packing and moving, especially in town,” said Myeza.

He added that he had received intel that the alleged illegal foreigners stated that they were not going anywhere.

To that, he said, “We will see who will have the last word.”

Myeza further issued a plea to building owners subletting their properties to foreign nationals.

“Those people who are owning buildings particularly in town should stop giving illegal foreigners buildings,” he said.

Rights group hits back

According to News24, the Southern Africa Refugee Organisations Forum (Sarof) condemned the directive, reminding Myeza that the majority of people he labels “illegal migrants” are in fact documented refugees and asylum seekers, legally permitted to live within communities under South African national government policy.

The forum reportedly condemned Myeza’s behaviour. It called his actions “scapegoating” to secure votes in the upcoming local elections.

“The unpunished human rights abuse orchestrated in KwaNongoma is a serious concern as it is an impetus to other violence in the province, and may escalate if not prevented,” the group stated.

It added that the IFP’s actions “constitute an act beyobd xenophobia to that of inciting genocide, as this only targets a particular group of population in the country, black African [nationals] from outside South Africa”.

Traditional leaders demand deportations

Myeza’s remarks come amid a broader wave of anti-immigration sentiment nationally.

In the Eastern Cape, traditional leaders have united in demanding the deportation of a Nigerian national coronated as an Igbo king in KuGompo City.

The Amathole House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders demanded that Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, coronated as Igwe Ndigbo earlier this month, be deported along with all participants in the ceremony.

Chief Xhanti Sigcawu, during a peaceful protest which descended into violence, was unequivocal.

“No one can come from wherever that person comes from and undermine the authority of this country, especially this kingdom,” he said.

Sigcawu called for the immediate removal of all who participated in what he described as an illegal coronation, “whether that person came legally or not.”

The chief also urged law enforcement to immediately audit all foreign-owned spaza shops and businesses in the region, warning of serious consequences if government failed to act.

“We will really take up arms if this is not immediately attended to,” he said.

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