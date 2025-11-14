Gauteng legislature to vote on Lesufi’s future as Premier

The ANC in Gauteng said it would lobby some parties to defend Lesufi from being removed.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will face a motion of no confidence at the province’s legislature on Friday.

This is the first time that Lesufi has faced a motion of no confidence since the formation of his minority government last year.

The motion follows the Public Protector (PP) finding that Lesufi had formed an illegal policing structure, Amapanyaza (Gauteng Crime wardens).

Following their disbandment, Lesufi told the media that the wardens will be “repurposed” with some being sent for full training as Gauteng Traffic Wardens.

But a News24 report revealed that this may not happen because there is no money to train them.

The warden’s programme was part of the Nasi Isapni jobs bonanza launched by Lesufi months before the general elections.

The DA also accused Lesufi of allowing an environment of corruption to thrive in the province’s government departments.

How will other parties vote

It is not clear if the DA will have enough numbers to remove Lesufi from his position.

Parties like ActionSA have accused the DA of using this motion to grandstand without ensuring that there are enough numbers to remove Lesufi.

On Thursday, Rise Mzansi National chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said the party will not support the DA’s motion.

“RISE Mzansi strongly rejects the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) motion of no confidence in the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. This is not about accountability — it is about desperation.

“The DA is once again putting politics before people, showing a dangerous willingness to destabilise the province for its own narrow gain,” she said.

Ramokgopa said the DA’s timing was bad.

“At a time when Gauteng is preparing to take the global stage as host of the G20, the DA’s reckless move shows that they have no plan for leadership, no vision for the province, and no regard for the people who depend on stable governance,” she said.

Meanwhile, the MK party and the EFF have indicated that they would not support the DA’s motion.

