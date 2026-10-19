‘He is present at all decision-making’: Duduzane gives Jacob Zuma health update

According to the MK Party, Jacob Zuma experienced some fatigue.

Despite concerns about former president Jacob Zuma’s health, his son, Duduzane Zuma, says his father remains part of key decision-making in the party.

Zuma, who is 84 years old, spent days in a Pietermaritzburg hospital, sparking uncertainty about his medical condition.

He has since been discharged from hospital but has not yet been seen in public.

“To clear up the misconception, the president has not been away. He is taking it easy. He is getting necessary check-ups, which is what we do from time to time.

“He may be absent, but he is present at all decision-making capacity and where the party is going,” Duduzane told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on the weekend.

Discharge

In a statement on Saturday, the MK party said Zuma recently underwent a routine medical check-up, during which doctors identified fatigue as one of the problems.

“Following a routine medical check-up, President Jacob Zuma’s highly skilled medical team identified fatigue and recommended a period of rest under medical supervision,” the party said

The MK Party also thanked the medical team that cared for Zuma, as well as supporters who sent messages of concern and support during his recovery.

Zuma’s hospitalisation comes at a time when political parties have less than three weeks to campaign for the upcoming local government elections.

Duduzane, who is his father’s deputy in the party, has taken on more responsibilities.

Immigration

He addressed a rally in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend, where he spoke about several issues, including land and immigration.

“For the people that are living in our cities that are here illegally, undocumented foreigners, our message to you is: dear brothers and sisters from Africa, respect our laws in this country, respect our people in this country because when we travel into your countries, we respect your laws. That goes for everyone else in the Western world as well.

“If you do not have the right information paperwork, choose your border and leave,” he said.

Elections

He told the party’s supporters to go out in numbers and vote for the MK Party.

“The only thing that you have is the power to vote, you do not have anything else. You may think that you have it, you do not.

“So, when we speak about getting up and going to vote, that is the only power we have in changing the destinies of our lives,” he said.