MK party's Mxolisi Phakathi beat the DA's Hanif Hoosen to become eThekwini's mayor.

The newly-elected mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s Mxolisi Phakathi, has vowed to prioritise water, billing, crime and homelessness in the metro.

Phakathi was elected as mayor of the biggest metro in KwaZulu-Natal at a council meeting on Friday, 27 November.

Phakathi prioritises water, billing, crime and homelessness

He received 139 votes, beating the DA’s Hanif Hoosen, who got 75.

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Following his election, the new mayor promised water improvements within 100 days.

“But mainly, we’re going to stick to water. President Jacob Zuma has told us that water is a priority and must be at the top of our list so that we can be able to relieve our people,” Phakathi said.

“Remember, some of our people now wake up early in the morning to make sure that they fill those buckets with water before they go to work. Some of them are using money that is supposed to be buying food to buy water because there is no water in many households here in eThekwini.”

He added that his administration plans to conduct an internal audit and assessment once they assume leadership.

‘No time for petty politics’

Phakathi added that the incoming leadership intends to manage all parties in the council to ensure alignment with their vision.

“Everyone that is in the city now must focus. Everyone in the council must focus on service delivery. There is no time for petty politics; it is over,” the new mayor said.

This is a developing story.