IFP councillor embroiled in ‘sex for jobs’ scandal

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) councillor from KwaZulu-Natal has been accused of bartering sex for jobs.

This follows a damning audio clip of the party’s councillor from Alfred Duma local municipality that has gone viral on social media.

‘Sex for jobs’ scandal

In the explicit clip, the councillor – who cannot be named by The Citizen for legal reasons – can be heard having sexual relations with a municipal staff member and promising her that her employment contract will not be terminated.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KZN has labelled the councillor a “sexual predator” and alleges that he took advantage of two women.

In a statement on Friday, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo praised the women for coming forward to expose the IFP councillor for his alleged sexual misconduct and the abuse of public office.

“Until very late last night, one of his victims detailed how he offered to renew her employment contract in return for sex.

“There is also a 20-minute long explicit audio clip in which the councillor sleeps with a vulnerable municipal staff member. After the embarrassing sexual intercourse, he could be heard assuring the woman that her contract would not be terminated,” said Mtolo.

Political interference

Mtolo said the Municipal Finance Management Act prohibited councillors from inappropriate interference in the administration of municipalities.

He said the allegations against the IFP’s Alfred Duma local municipality councillor followed another viral audio clip of the party’s Abaqulusi local municipality mayor, Mncedisi Maphisa, who was this week also embroiled in sexual misconduct claims.

Maphisa is accused of allegedly demanding to be consulted on hiring staff and awarding contracts, as well as making sexually explicit comments to a female official.

“Despite overwhelming evidence of a violation of the act and proof of sexual misconduct against IFP councillors, the people of this province must not expect any action from the IFP. The party couldn’t care less about justice for women.

“If the IFP believed in women’s rights, the two sexual predators would have been removed from public office by now – just to set the tone for March. Every year, the people of this country observe March as Human Rights Month,” said Mtolo.

Calls for investigations

The ANC in KZN has demanded an investigation into the two alleged cases of sexual misconduct, saying it would not allow the matters to be swept under the carpet.

“We undertake to ensure thorough, full-scale investigations and the arrest of sexual predators. We will support all victims to use all laws available in order to hold IFP sex predators accountable.”

Speaking to Northern Natal News, Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Zama Sibisi said they had not received any formal complaint against the IFP councillor.

“I will be having a meeting with the councillor to get his side of the story before we can reach any conclusion. We can’t do much, since there is no complainant.

“These are very serious allegations and they need proper investigation. We urge that if this is true, the victim must come forward. It is illegal for councillors to use their authority in the wrong way,” said Sibisi.

This story will be updated once The Citizen receives comment from the IFP in KZN.

