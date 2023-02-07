EFF ‘dismayed’ by alleged IFP plots to assassinate Marshall Dlamini

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claims it is in the “culture and fabric” of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to resolve political differences through “violence and death”.

This comes after the red berets said it received a briefing from the South African Police Service (Saps) that senior leaders of the IFP are plotting to allegedly assassinate EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.

The EFF said the “reliable intelligence reports” reveal that senior leaders of the IFP believe that Dlamini is solely responsible for the collective decision the party took to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

EFF dismayed

Speaking to The Citizen, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party is dismayed by the alleged threats of “violence and death” against Dlamini.

“As much as we may be dismayed by this, we do know that it is the culture and indeed the fabric of the IFP to resolved political differences through violence and death.

“We know they’ve done this during the bloodshed, pre our democracy in 1993 in the Vaal in Sebokeng, and it seem that they have gone back to that reactionary and dangerous strategy against those who are a threat to their political livelihood,” said Thambo.

Who are the senior IFP members?

Thambo did not want to disclose who the “senior” IFP members were that made the threats.

“At this stage we can’t disclose because the intelligence briefing was given to us at a level of confidentiality. But if anything does happen to the secretary-general of the EFF, we know exactly where to look and who are the culprits and what their motives are.”

“In their feeble mind, they think the assassination of the secretary-general of the EFF will result in somehow intimidating us. We will not be intimidated, we will execute our political duties as we see fit even if there is a threat of death,” Thambo said.

Case not opened

Thambo added the EFF has not yet opened a case against any IFP member and that the red berets’ leader Julius Malema was aware of the alleged threats against Dlamini.

IFP response

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, however, rubbished the claims.

He told The Citizen that the party will be issuing a statement in response to the allegations made by the EFF.

“[They are] baseless and fabricated allegations,” said Hlengwa.

