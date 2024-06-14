Politics

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

14 Jun 2024

07:27 pm

BREAKING: IFP’s Thami Ntuli elected as premier of KwaZulu-Natal

Thuli beat the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza by two votes.

IFP's Thami Ntuli elected as premier of KwaZulu-Natal

Photo: X

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Thami Ntuli has been elected as KwaZulu-Natal premier for the 7th administration.

Ntuli beat the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza by 41 to 39 votes to become premier of the KZN province.

He was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Deputy Chairperson in KZN Nomagugu Simelane.

Earlier, the ANC’s Nothemba Boyce was elected as speaker of the KZN Provincial Legislature.

ALSO READ: IFP says Malema can ‘jump off nearest cliff’ after Oppenheimer remark

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

