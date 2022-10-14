Hein Kaiser
14 Oct 2022
Politics

Inclusive government and decision-making in coalition ‘a lesson DA needs to learn’, says FF+

Hein Kaiser

Mulder said the by-election debacle confirmed what other parties already perceive about the DA’s levels of arrogance.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 16: Dr Corne Mulder of the Freedom Front Plus. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Some parties learn lessons faster than others. The Lambert’s Bay, Cederberg, by-election victory, claimed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) but actually won by a coalition, was a lesson in future coalition politics. Do not bite the hand that prepared part of your meal. Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Corne Mulder put the DA in its place when the party claimed victory on Twitter yesterday without crediting its coalition partners – the FF+ and the Cederberg First ratepayers’ association. Without the partners, the DA would not have got over the line in the town’s ward 5. Charles Cilliers of the Patriotic...

