‘There’s a bigger plot here’, says Mpho Phalatse on PA ditching DA-led coalition in Joburg

Former City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is in talks with parties in order to rebuild the coalition agreement in the metro.

The DA is now leading the multi-party governments in coalition in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, with the African National Congress (ANC) now back in power in Johannesburg.

This after Phalatse was voted out as the City’s mayor last month.

Following her removal ActionSA claimed that the multi-party coalition government in the metro collapsed due to DA’s refusal to back a councillor from Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) for the Speaker position.

According to the party, this then led to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) abandoning the coalition and join forces with the ANC.

‘A bigger plot’

Answering questions from the media during a press conference on Monday, Phalatse said there were ongoing discussions regarding the status of the coalition

“We are reaching out to each other [and] we are engaging about rebuilding and repairing. It’s still early days in as far as what the coalition looks like at the moment. We are in talks [and] as you know the Patriotic Alliance has left the coalition,” she said.

She dismissed the suggestion the DA was at fault for the coalition’s collapse, insisting that something had been brewing behind the scenes.

“There are two portfolios that have been given to the Patriotic Alliance and that for me was very interesting because we have been led to believe that the Joburg coalition collapsed because of the choice of Speaker candidate.

“But what’s beginning to surface is that there’s actually a bigger plot here. When I saw an IFP member of Parliament stating that it was actually the Patriotic Alliance’s idea for the IFP to demand the position of Speaker,” she said.

Phalatse said she was of the view that the PA had “no intention to support any Speaker regardless of which political party they came from”.

“The Patriotic Alliance had struck a deal with the ANC… it’s clear now. I think things are beginning to be exposed and as time goes we will begin to see more and more of what actually transpired,” she continued.

ActionSA in talks with ANC?

Asked whether it was true that ActionSA was in talks with the ANC as reported in the media, the former mayor said she has not had direct engagements with the party yet.

“So I will not take it as truth until such time that ActionSA has said to us that that is true.

“We formed this coalition primarily to remove the ANC because they’re corrupt and to see our coalition partners now looking to work with the ANC just to hold on to power in some shape or form would indeed be very disappointing,” she added.

Last week, ActionSA announced that it would be engaging its coalition partners and all political parties following its decision to review its approach to coalitions.

It has also been reported the ANC is planning to seize control of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as well.

ActionSA had recently warned the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have an agreement in place to take control of the metros.

However, both Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell and Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams have dismissed the rumours.

