Inside Ayanda’s Bosa boot: Would you donate a month’s salary to your employer?

Ayanda Allie says she refused to hand over one month's salary annually to Bosa.

Former Build One South Africa (Bosa) Gauteng leader, Ayanda Allie, says she was expelled by her former party because of a dispute over money.

Last week, Bosa confirmed that it had expelled Allie after a disciplinary process that began last year.

“The Board of Build One South Africa (Bosa) has resolved to terminate the membership of Ms Ayanda Allie, Bosa’s Member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process.

“The issues giving rise to these proceedings have been under consideration for more than a year, since Bosa first indicated its intention to institute disciplinary proceedings in July 2025,” said Bosa board chairperson Stevens Mokgalapa.

Allie responds

Explaining her exit over the weekend, Allie alleged that the party initially wanted her to give away one month’s salary as a donation to the party once a year.

“Tensions arose with party leadership when I declined to sign a Code of Conduct requiring me to donate an entire month’s salary to the party annually, plus an additional 10% of my gross salary monthly,” she said.

According to Allie, the policy was revised to remove the full month’s contribution and adjust the monthly amount to 10% of her net salary. She said she accepted this arrangement.

“However, further issues emerged when I was informed that legislative funds meant for travel and constituency work would not be made available for me to fulfil my constitutional obligations.

“As a result, I withheld the party levy from Bosa and instead used the resources to support the legislative and party-political community initiatives for which I took an oath,” she alleged.

The party has yet to respond to her claims.

Constituency work and party levy

During mediation efforts, Allie was allegedly told that funds for constituency work would be made available to her, but tensions now arose because she was told to back pay the party levy.

“I agreed to commence paying the party levy. Bosa subsequently asked me to back pay two years of levies, and I, in exchange, requested reimbursement for expenses that I had covered personally during the same period.

“We agreed to calculate and offset both amounts. No deadline was set, but while this process was underway, more misunderstandings arose over mayoral candidacies, ultimately leading to a disciplinary hearing,” said Allie.

She said she had admitted to withholding the party levy at a hearing chaired by an independent person.

“The chairperson ruled that my actions did not warrant dismissal, but the Bosa Board of Directors disagreed.

“Rather than appeal the sanction by the Board, I accepted that the party founders no longer wished for me to continue and agreed with their assertion that our relationship had irreparably broken down.

“Be that as it may, I am grateful to Bosa leaders Dr Mmusi Maimane and Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, as well as every Bosa member and voter, for allowing me the privilege of serving,” she said.