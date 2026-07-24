Was Mmusi Maimane better off in the DA?

Cracks seem to be forming in BOSA after it announced it had terminated the membership of Ayanda Allie

The cracks inside Mmusi Maimane’s party, Build One South Africa (BOSA), have raised questions about the survival of his political career and the longevity of his party.

This comes after BOSA on Thursday stated it had terminated the membership of one of its founding members, Ayanda Allie.

Ayanda Allie removed from BOSA

Allie served as the party’s representative in the Gauteng legislature and played a prominent role in holding Panyaza Lesufi’s government of provincial unity (GPU) accountable.

The decision to remove Allie comes after an internal disciplinary process. BOSA did not say why the disciplinary process was necessary.

“Over an extended period, BOSA undertook repeated efforts through engagement, consultation and mediation to resolve the matter amicably. Despite these efforts, it became evident that there was no viable basis upon which the matter could be resolved.

“In accordance with the party’s constitution, Ms Allie was afforded the opportunity to appeal the board’s decision but has elected not to exercise that right. The board’s decision is therefore final. BOSA thanks Ayanda for her service to the party and to the people of Gauteng,” said BOSA board chairperson Stevens Mokgalapa in a statement.

The Citizen contacted Maimane for comment on the matter but he had not responded by the time of publication. Allie also told The Citizen that she would give a comment to the media when she is ready.

How does the future look for BOSA?

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen on Friday that this latest development raises more questions than answers about the future of BOSA.

“Mmusi Maimane’s political career highlights the difference between personal popularity and building a sustainable political organisation. As the first black leader of the DA and leader of the opposition, he became one of South Africa’s most recognisable political figures. However, much of that prominence was linked to the DA’s institutional strength, resources and parliamentary platform.

“Since leaving the DA, Maimane has struggled to convert his personal profile into electoral success. Although BOSA entered the 2024 elections with relatively high expectations, its performance was disappointing, suggesting that name recognition alone is insufficient to establish a significant political party in South Africa’s increasingly fragmented opposition landscape,” he said.

Neethling said BOSA competes in a crowded opposition space, and has yet to establish a clearly differentiated political identity, and remains heavily reliant on Maimane’s personal appeal, while its broader leadership remains relatively unknown to most South Africans.

“Unless the party develops stronger grassroots structures and a wider leadership base, it is likely to remain a relatively small parliamentary party rather than emerge as a major electoral force,” he said.

Political constraints

Neethling said there are several structural factors that continue to constrain BOSA’s growth.

“First, South Africa’s opposition landscape has become highly crowded, with the DA, EFF, MK party, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi, GOOD, the Patriotic Alliance and several smaller parties competing for overlapping voter constituencies. Secondly, BOSA has yet to develop a distinctive ideological identity that clearly differentiates it from other centrist or reform-oriented parties. Thirdly, political parties generally require strong provincial and local structures, experienced organisers and recognisable leadership beyond the party leader.

“Unless BOSA succeeds in building a much stronger grassroots organisation and expanding its leadership base, it is likely to remain a small parliamentary party rather than emerge as a major electoral force.”

‘Maimane has become a lonely voice’

Andre Duvenhage, a political analyst from North West University, believes that Maimane’s prospectswere stronger when he was still with the DA.

“It is clear to me that Mmusi Maimane has become a bit of a lonely voice, a lonely figure on his own. He does not have the dynamics that he had when he was with the DA. I believe that it was a strategic mistake on his side to have left the DA. The same is happening to John Steenhuisen; one should rather accept the realities.

“There is no great momentum around (Maimane). They can win a seat here and there, but even among small parties they do not stand tall,” he said.

Options for Allie?

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told The Citizen that he met with Allie two weeks ago. He could not disclose the details of their conversation, but he said he would not turn down Allie if she wants to join his party.