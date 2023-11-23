Expert: Dire implications for Jews, Palestinians following severed ties

A professor warns about the implications of severing ties with Israel. People who want to visit the West Bank cannot fly through Israel now.

Closure of the Israeli embassy in South Africa, and an end to diplomatic relations, could present a double-edged sword for SA, with the local Jewish community and Palestinians affected, according to a leading political scientist.

Parliament on Tuesday passed by 248 votes to 91 a motion calling for the government to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria – suspending all diplomatic relations with Israel.

In support of the motion brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), in response to ongoing human rights violations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, made an amendment to the final document.

It now reads: “The House calls upon the government to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is agreed to by Israel – committing itself to binding United Nations-facilitated negotiations, whose outcome must be a just sustainable and lasting peace.”

Parliament’s guidance

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to formally present the resolution to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the department of international relations and cooperation.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president noted and appreciated parliament’s guidance on diplomatic relations with Israel.

“The president and Cabinet are engaged over the matter, which remains the responsibility of the national executive,” he said.

Professor Dirk Kotzé of the University of South Africa yesterday cautioned about the implications to SA, Palestine and Israel.

“Should the Israeli embassy and consular services be suspended, that will unleash a big problem for all,” he said.

“If carried out, this will also affect people who want to visit the West Bank in Palestine, because they must fly to Israel – moving through Israeli territory.

Impending isolation

“Palestine will also be isolated from South Africa in the process. People heading for Palestine, will only be left with one entry point – through Egypt.

“With regards to Jewish South Africans with a relationship with Israel, that relationship does not depend on diplomatic – but cultural and religious – links. If they are not Israeli citizens, they can apply for a visa, if consular are still available.”

Describing the motion as “an expression of many parties represented in parliament”, Kotzé said only Ramaphosa and the Cabinet would have the final say on the future of diplomatic relations with Israel.

“In constitutional terms, diplomatic relations between countries are part of government policy,” he said. “It is, therefore, an executive matter, with parliament only responsible for legislative matters.

“MPs can express their views on policy issues – like requesting accountability from the executive in terms of implementation of policy, but they cannot make policy.

“They cannot take a decision – like the one on Israel – and say it is a binding policy decision, terminating SA-Israel relations. Asked during a television interview whether the stance adopted by parliament was “counterproductive” and not in line with SA’s renowned position of being a global peacemaker.

Side by side

Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) ambassador at large Anil Sooklal, said: “This is a highly emotional issue – an issue close to the heart of South Africans, considering the historical partnership we have had with the Palestinian people, who stood side-by-side with us in supporting our struggle for freedom.

“We continue to stand with them. Rightly so, there must be robust discussions within our democratic parliament – which has taken a decision in this regard.

“We will have to wait and see whether the decision is taken to government. One can understand why the majority of MPs have taken the decision, given what is happening in Gaza.”