Israel-Hamas ceasefire delayed as Israel continues bombing Gaza

The ceasefire was supposed to kick in on Thursday at 10am, but there’s been a setback.

A day after making a significant diplomatic breakthrough to attain a truce, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been delayed.

The ceasefire was supposed to kick in on Thursday at 10am, but there’s been a setback. Hostages will only be released on Friday at the earliest, according to an Israeli official.

In a statement shared by US media outlets, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the truce deal between Hamas and Israel “was agreed and remains agreed.”

“The parties are working out final logistical details, particularly for the first day of implementation,” Watson said.

“It is our view that nothing should be left to chance as the hostages begin coming home. Our primary objective is to ensure that they are brought home safely. That is on track, and we are hopeful that implementation will begin on Friday morning,” reported Al Jazeera.

Ceasefire pact

Meanwhile, Israel continues its bombing on Gaza.

As part of the agreement, Hamas is expected to release at least 50 of the hostages held in Gaza and in return, 150 Palestinian women and children will be freed from Israeli jails during the truce.

The lull in Israeli military operations would also be extended for an additional day for every ten more hostages released by Hamas.

The deal brokered by Qatar includes a complete ceasefire on the ground and a pause in Israeli airstrikes.

It also includes hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, relief and medical aid and fuel to be brought to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Ramaphosa welcomes ceasefire

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“It is my hope that the achievement of this pause will strengthen efforts to achieve an outright end to the current conflict.

“This pause, which regrettably implies a possible resumption of conflict at some point, must be accompanied by tireless efforts to secure a durable political resolution of the decades-long challenge in the Middle East,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said there must a lasting solution to Palestinian crisis.

“The people of Palestine, Israel and the nations of the region must work together with the international community to entrench the rights, peace and sustainable development of the Palestinian people as part of the multilaterally endorsed two-state solution.”

More than 14,500 Palestinians including about 6,000 children have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched reprisal attacks vowing to wipe out Hamas following the 7 October attack on Israel.

