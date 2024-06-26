Jabulani Khumalo denied entry into Parliament to be sworn in as MP

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jabulani Khumalo reportedly tried to get sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday, but his attempt was shot down by the National Assembly.

Khumalo was set to attend the inaugural session of the National Assembly last week, but he was removed at the request of former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Khumalo then took urgent legal action in the Western Cape High Court seeking reinstatement on the party’s parliamentary list. But this was dismissed by the court, with Judge Derek Wille ruling that his application lacked urgency.

Request denied

However, this did not stop Khumalo from trying to get sworn in as a MP on Tuesday when his former party members took the oath.

In a letter to Jabulani Khumalo, circulated on the X platform, secretary to the National Assembly, Xaso Masibulele dismissed Khumalo’s request.

“Your name does not appear on our membership list and as such no arrangements will be made for you to travel to Cape Town for swearing-in as a member of the National Assembly.

“Access to the parliamentary precinct will also not be granted. You may raise any issues you have in this regard with the designated party signatory, Mr Sihle Ngubane,” Masibulele said.

MK bullying

Meanwhile, impeached Western Cape Judge Dr John Hlophe said the MK party is looking forward to engaging Parliament in a robust yet respectful manner, but they will not allow anyone to “bully them on issues” they stand for.

The disgraced former Western Cape Judge President who was impeached for gross misconduct was sworn in as a MP on Tuesday.

Hlophe said they have come to Parliament to work, but won’t be bullied.

“We have come here to come and work. We have been elected and we will do our best to stay above petty politics. We are not here to be petty, we are here to work because we have been elected by the people of this country.

“We consider that to be our role and we are going to engage in very robust debate, but in a respectful manner. But, please make no mistake, we are not going to allow ourselves to be bullied by anyone. We know our rights, we are adults, we know why we are here,” Hlophe said.

Hlophe said the MK party will still pursue the courts in a fight against the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s declaration of what it believed were “rigged election results”.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza administered the oath to Hlophe who was sworn in along with Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Andile Mngxitama, and Des Van Rooyen — all from the MK party.

