No, actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu is not a Member of Parliament

Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni, a member of the MK Party, to the swearing-in ceremony.

Actress Phindile Gwala has stated that she was not being sworn-in as an MK Party Member of Parliament. Picture:

Actress Phindile Gwala-Ngandu had to quell rumours of being sworn in as a Member of Parliament( MP) representing the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party.

This after she accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni to the swearing-in ceremony for MPs on Tuesday.

“We would like to issue a clarification regarding recent speculation and assumptions. Actress Phindile Gwala accompanied Bishop Nokwethemba Mtsweni, a member of the MK Party and a close friend and spiritual mother, to a swearing-in ceremony as a gesture of support,” read a statement released by the actress’ team on Tuesday.

The Bishop was one of the 58 members of the MK Party to be sworn in as MPs on Tuesday.

“However, it has come to our attention that some individuals have misconstrued this as her own swearing-in as a Member of Parliament.”

“We would like to categorically state that Phindile Gwala was not the individual being sworn in at the ceremony. While we appreciate the interest and support, we kindly request that this clarification be noted to avoid any further misunderstandings.”

Bishop Mtsweni is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and was married to the leader of the Apostolic Faith Mission Maokeng branch in Tembisa Dr Adam Mtsweni who passed away in 2021.

The statement concluded by expressing Gwala-Ngandu’s gratitude towards interest in her endeavours and that the actress looks forward to continuing her work in the entertainment industry.

MK Party in parliament

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is now an MP.

Questioned on the next step, Zuma-Sambudla told reporters that she and other members of the MK party would await instructions from her father, who is also the leader of the party.

