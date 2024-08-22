‘End of an era’ – Zuma officially no longer ANC member after missing appeal deadline [VIDEO]

The ANC officially cut ties with Zuma last month after the party’s national disciplinary committee resolved to expel him.

Former president Jacob Zuma is officially no longer an African National Congress (ANC) member after missing the 21-day deadline to appeal his expulsion from the party.

The ANC officially cut ties with Zuma last month after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

Zuma was given 21 days to appeal the expulsion, but as of Wednesday, that period had elapsed, according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Watch Snuki Zikalala speaking about Zuma missing the appeal deadline

Former president Jacob Zuma is officially no longer an ANC member, after missing the 21-day deadline to appeal his expulsion. He faced a disciplinary hearing for registering and campaigning for the MK Party in May's elections.



ANC Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala, says… pic.twitter.com/43okzdmcRp August 21, 2024

‘End of a chapter’

ANC Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala told Newzroom Afrika that the end of the Zuma era is a “chapter of renewal” for the ANC.

“This chapter is a chapter of renewal saying that those who are undermining the organisation, using the organisation as a stepping stone to ensure that they divide the organisation, they have no place in the organisation itself.

“Those who are involved in counter-revolutionary activities, they don’t have a home in the African National Congress,” Zikalala said.

‘Counter-revolutionary’

Zikalala said it’s “unfortunate that Zuma did not appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

“We heard that he was going to appeal and so we have not heard from the secretary general’s office whether he has or he has not. But they close a chapter now on those who destroy the organisation itself because for him to establish the MK party, for him to have taken the legacy of MK in the ANC is nothing else but counter-revolutionary.”

The Citizen contacted MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela for comment. This will be added into the story once received.

Zuma expelled

The party accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in December last year.

According to the party, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC were tantamount to a breach of rule 25 of the party’s constitution.

A leaked document dated 29 July showed that Zuma was fired by the ANC’s acting national disciplinary committee member, Enver Surty.

Dying in ANC

While Zuma may now be a card-carrying member and leader of the MK party, he reneged on his comments in May when he said he would “die in the ANC”.

“I’ve sacrificed my life. I was ready to die. I went to prison. I went to exile and some of the people who are leading – they don’t even know what exile is all about. They don’t know, they’ve never been in prison.

“I have contributed to this ANC. If you listen to my terminology, I said I will die in the ANC,” Zuma said while acknowledging that he is a member of the MK party.

Zuma address

Meanwhile, Zuma is expected to hold a media briefing on Thursday on the current political situation in the country.

The MK party said Zuma will hold a “pivotal media conference” to discuss a number of topics.

Zuma last addressed the media in June.

“This is regarding the current political situation and ongoing developments in South Africa. The president and the leadership of the party will be covering broad strategic organisational issues that are vital to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the party in the South African political landscape,” Ndhlela said.

