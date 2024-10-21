Joburg mayor says ANC’s step aside policy enough to remove Al Jama-ah’s Gwamanda

Morero said the step aside policy applies to Gwamanda because he's an ANC deployee.

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda’s arrest on fraud charges has prompted calls for his removal from office under the ANC’s step-aside policy.

He is the current MMC for Community Development in Johannesburg.

Gwamanda voluntarily handed himself over to law enforcement authorities on Friday and was subsequently released on bail.

The case remains under investigation, according to his political party Al Jama-ah.

Mayor Morero’s response

Mayor Dada Morero on Monday said he will meet with Gwamanda on Tuesday to receive an official report on the situation.

In a statement, Morero emphasised the need to handle the matter urgently to prevent disruption to service delivery in the city.

“As a deployee of the ANC in political office, we are guided by the ANC’s position on similar matters and cannot and do not expect any less from our partners in government,” Morero said.

“We can duly confirm that the situation meets the minimum requirements for the step aside rule to kick in.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/5UywUvuj0D — Executive Mayor of the City Of Joburg (@DadaMorero) October 21, 2024

ALSO READ: Zwelinzima Vavi calls for Gwamanda to resign amid funeral policy scam allegations

Political pressure mounts

While Morero has the authority to dismiss Gwamanda, he appears to prefer that his predecessor voluntarily step down in accordance with ANC policy.

The ANC’s step aside rule requires members who face criminal charges to temporarily relinquish their positions in both government and party structures.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba urged for more decisive action to be taken.

“Mayor @DadaMorero, you have all the vested interests [given to] you by the laws of this country to immediately remove any member of your executive involved in criminal activity,” Mashaba stated on social media.

“Gwamanda is criminal charged by the law enforcement agencies. ANC policies should not be a factor in this case.”

ALSO READ: ‘They’re throwing him to the wolves’: Phalatse on Gwamanda’s ‘suspicious’ arrest