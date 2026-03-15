Johannesburg mayor Morero to be recalled by ANC regional executive – report

The ANC regional executive had earlier stated that Morero would remain Johannesburg mayor despite losing a leadership election.

Dada Morero’s days as Johannesburg mayor are reportedly coming to an end.

A meeting of the ANC Johannesburg’s regional executive committee on Saturday is believed to have decided to recall the city’s mayor.

Morero has been involved in a legal dispute with the branch over the election results which saw him lose his leadership seat.

Loyiso Masuku defeated Morero in the ANC Johannesburg leadership election in early December, and was subsequently elected into the newly-formed deputy mayor position in late February.

‘Can’t coexist’

The committee is required to inform the provincial and national structures to make the move official.

Complaints and a court challenge of the election process was submitted by one of Morero’s advisors, with TimesLive reporting committee members being upset at the contestation.

This court challenge is reportedly sowing division in the branch, with committee members now moving to streamline the leadership structures.

“We can’t coexist. If we are to save the ANC and prepare adequately for elections, Dada cannot continue to be allowed to abuse the state to undermine elected leadership and undermine the unity and cohesion of the ANC,” a committee member told TimesLive.

After Masuku defeated Morero in the regional election, the committee initially confirmed that Morero would stay on as mayor.

“The [committee] is reviewing its decision to keep Dada as mayor because the relationship is irreconcilable as the state is used to undermine the elected leadership,” another source told the publication.

‘Two centres of power’

Masuku earned 184 votes to Morero’s 149, with claims of irregularities coming even before the votes were tallied.

Days before the regional ANC election, The Citizen received information from delegates alleging that some members were being bribed while booked into luxury venues in Sandton.

Sources stated that money was being moved in Checkers packets and in chocolate boxes.

Further complaints included conflicts of interest between provincial leadership and the organisation appointed to oversee the elections, including the manner in which the organisation was appointed.

Gauteng Provincial Task Team coordinator Hope Papo in January received a letter from ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula requesting the handover all material related to the elective conference.

At the time of Masuku’s election victory, ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said the party did not envision any conflict between the political rivals.

“There will not necessarily be two centres of power for as long as our deployees understand that the centre is the ANC,” he said.

*Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

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