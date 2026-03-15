In case you missed it: Presidency on mysterious intelligence report| SANDF defends deployment| Witness D murder suspect arrested  

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 15 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In tonight’s news update, the Presidency has cast doubt on the authenticity of a mysterious intelligence report, prompting officials and insiders to search for its origins.

The report alleges that South Africa assisted Iran in smuggling weapons to militant groups in the Middle East.

In other news, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (Saps) have launched a joint 13-month operation targeting illicit mining syndicates, gang violence and organised crime networks across multiple provinces.

In the world of sport, MC Alger has announced the departure of head coach Rulani Mokwena from the club with immediate effect

Weather tomorrow: 16 March 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its regional forecast for Monday. According to the weather service, no impact-based warnings or fire danger warnings will be in effect.

Two advisories, however, remain active heading into the day. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

SANDF units deployed to residential areas near Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook / SANDF

More than 2 000 soldiers were deployed to crime hotspots across all nine provinces following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order issued during his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Concerns about the conduct of deployed soldiers toward ordinary South Africans dominated parts of the briefing held by Saps National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya on Sunday.

The questions followed Maphwanya’s statement that the defence force would enforce the law “by any means possible.”

CONTINUE READING: SANDF chief clarifies comment that soldiers will enforce the law ‘by any means possible’

Check your snacks: Consumer Commission announces Clicks corn puffs recall

Picture: Screenshot of Clicks Baby Instagram video

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g. On Sunday, the NCC said Clicks Retailers Pty Limited (Clicks) notified it that the recall affects 1 152 units.

Clicks informed the NCC that about 348 units were sold to consumers, whilst 804 units were removed from shelves.

CONTINUE READING: Check your snacks: Consumer Commission announces Clicks corn puffs recall

Madlanga Commission acknowledges Witness D’s bravery after murder suspect arrested

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption has praised the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of the man known as Witness D.

Marius van der Merwe was gunned down in his driveway in December, with police confirming an arrest was made this weekend.

The suspect is due in the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga Commission acknowledges Witness D’s bravery after murder suspect arrested

Presidency dismisses mystery intelligence report as ‘smear and thuggery’ – report

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Picture: GCIS

Experts believe the report is fake due to the incorrect use of technical terminology, vague references to Middle Eastern groups, and alleged links to a global internet privacy network.



City Press and Rapport on Sunday reported the existence of an intelligence report that ties together Iran, South Africa, the Taliban and Yemeni Houthis in a weapons smuggling operation.

CONTINUE READING: Presidency dismisses mystery intelligence report as ‘smear and thuggery’ – report

Johannesburg mayor Morero to be recalled by ANC regional executive – report

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Gallo Images.

Dada Morero’s days as Johannesburg mayor are reportedly coming to an end.

A meeting of the ANC Johannesburg’s regional executive committee is believed to have decided to recall the city’s mayor.

Morero has been involved in a legal dispute with the branch over the election results, which saw him lose his leadership seat.

CONTINUE READING: Johannesburg mayor Morero to be recalled by ANC regional executive – report

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Dirco and Zille on Middle East | Gayton on Kill the Boer | Gauteng data breach