Juju’s presence powers EFF to victory in hometown poll

The EFF snatched a crucial by-election victory in Polokwane’s “Juju Valley”, signalling a warning shot to the ANC ahead of 2026.

The presence of EFF leader Julius Malema on the ground and voting in his home ward in Polokwane appears to have paid off after his party dealt the ANC a serious blow in Wednesday’s by-election for a seat in the Polokwane local municipality.

EFF’s Mongatane Ramaphoko garnered 3 370 votes compared with the 2 404 of the ANC’s Mokgadi Boloko. Electoral Commission of SA manager Nkaro Mateta said the election was free and fair.

Although it was expected the EFF would triumph in an area named “Juju Valley” after Malema’s nickname, the ANC said it was not deterred by the result.

ANC downplays defeat

ANC Peter Mokaba regional chair John Mpe said nothing was lost because, despite the win, the ANC still dominates the Polokwane municipality, holding 57 of the 90 seats, while the EFF has 19 (inclusive of the recent by-election), DA seven, Freedom Front Plus two, while Abantu Batho Congress, African Christian Democratic Party, Congress of the People and Magoshi Swaranang Movement each hold one seat.

Mpe said the council had a total of 45 wards, the DA controlled four, the EFF three and the ANC sat comfortably with 38.

He called the EFF win “a drop in the ocean”.

“Between today and 2026, we have planned to rebuild and strengthen our structures, embark on an aggressive recruitment drive and voter education, while we ensure our communities, both Juju Valley and elsewhere, get municipal basic services,” he said.

The ANC also still dominates the Limpopo legislature, with 48 out of the 64 seats.

‘Tired of empty promises’

The EFF has nine, followed by the DA with four. Independent political analyst Solly Rachilo said maybe it was time for the ANC to watch its back.

“Many people, particularly those who are tired of empty service delivery promises from the ANC-led government, are now seeking home in other political parties such as the EFF, the DA and uMkhonto weSizwe of former president Jacob Zuma,” said Rachilo.

“Remember, the South African Communist Party has contested the elections on its own for the very first time and got 1%.

“Breaking away from the tripartite alliance should be reason enough for the ANC to watch its back ahead of the municipal polls next year.”

EFF eyes 2026 with bold confidence

EFF Limpopo chair Lawrence Mapoulo said: “When we went to the polls, we went there armed and prepared for any eventuality. We carried all our youth, middle-aged men and women and pensioners to that war.

“They are fighting a losing battle – watch and learn when we take power in 2026.”

