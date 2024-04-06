‘We’re not trying to destroy her’: Malema on Naledi Chirwa being last on EFF list

Malema said the criticism of the EFF over Naledi Chirwa was a “manufactured crisis”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the position of Naledi Chirwa on the party’s candidate list is the result of a democratic process and not a form of punishment.

EFF parliamentary list

Chirwa was the last candidate (200th) on the EFF’s list, released at the end of March – a significant drop from the 30th position she held in 2019.

When the red berets’ list was released, there was speculation that Chirwa’s drop in position was due to the EFF losing faith in her after she failed to attend parliament for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech.

Chirwa was forced to issue a public apology and buy two gazebos for the party.

“I am regretful for failing to attend parliament. My four-month-old daughter was sick and so I went home. My daughter is currently with my mother until post elections; this to allow me the opportunity to be completely engaged in organisational work during this period and to be part of the collective that will usher in an EFF government post 29 May 2024,” read her letter.

The apology led to some criticising the EFF for punishing one of its members for having to take care of her young child. Some also questioned if the party was committed to gender equality.

Chirwa’s position a ‘democratic outcome’

Speaking on JJ Tabane’s Frank Dialogue podcast, Malema said the criticism was a “manufactured crisis”.

“There are 100 women [on the list], someone must be 200. Who should be number 200 and who shouldn’t be? Why do you want to undermine democratic outcomes out of a manufactured crisis that is non-existent?” he said.

Malema pointed out that Veronica Mente is second on the EFF’s list.

He also said Chirwa is one of the EFF’s young leaders that will lead the party in the future.

“Naledi will never walk the streets, she’s got huge potential.”

Malema added that if he had a problem with Chirwa, she would not be on the list.

“We cannot say we want to destroy a person and still have them on the list.”

Watch Malema speaking to JJ Tabane about Naledi Chirwa:

President @Julius_S_Malema addressing the issue of @NalediChirwa being number 200 on the EFF National Parliament List. #MalemaOnFrankDialogue pic.twitter.com/EHN56dPdBh — Sixolise Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) April 4, 2024

