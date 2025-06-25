Politics

JUST IN: Joburg speaker removed in no confidence vote

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

25 June 2025

04:59 pm

Nobuhle Mthembu ActionSA Joburg speaker

Speaker of Johannesburg Nobuhle Mthembu. Picture: X/@HermanMashaba

City of Johannesburg Speaker of Council, Nobuhle Mthembu, has been removed.

A motion of no confidence was carried against the ActionSA councillor at a sitting on Wednesday.

212 councillors supported her removal, to 48 who voted against the motion.

That means the City is now without a speaker, and the council will have to reconvene to elect one. In the meantime, the City manager will preside at meetings and will call a special sitting to select a new speaker.

This is a developing story

