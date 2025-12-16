ANC Youth League elects new leadership: Meet the top six

The re-election of Collen Malatji as ANCYL president has raised eyebrows since he was not contested.

Collen Malatji has been re-elected as the president of the ANCYL at the organisation’s electoral conference in Polokwane.

The ANCYL said the election took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fransicor Dyantyi was elected as the deputy president. He is from the Eastern Cape. Tsakani Shiviti was announced as the secretary-general; she is from Limpopo, and Zama Khanyase was announced as her deputy; she is from KwaZulu-Natal.

The 2nd deputy president is Venus Blennies-Magape from the Northern Cape, and the treasurer-general has been announced as Jacob Tau from Mpumalanga.

All these leaders were elected unopposed.

There were reports that Malatji and his slate would make a clean sweep at this conference, since no one was challenging him for his position.

But he had told The Citizen that the ANCYL believes in democratic practices and that he is willing to be challenged even from the floor.

