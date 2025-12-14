ANCYL leadership battles begin in Polokwane

The ANCYL has produced leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, but analysts believe the league has lost its glory days.

Questions have been raised about the relevance of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) and its power as the organisation begins its 27th elective conference in Polokwane on Sunday.

The ANCYL has been known to groom future leaders, and, traditionally, ANC presidents have emerged from this structure.

But political analyst Theo Neethling says the organisation has lost its influence on South African politics.

“Compared to its historical significance — especially during the 1940s, the 1970s-80s, and the Malema leadership period (2008-2012) — the ANCYL presently enjoys much less popularity among the masses.

“It is no longer influential in setting the national political agenda, mobilising youth en masse, or significantly affecting ANC policy discussions.

“Youth political engagement has splintered, with some of the enthusiasm shifting to the EFF, civic movements, or general apathy,” he said.

ANCYL leadership squabbles

The Citizen understands that the current president of the ANCYL, Collen Malatji, could emerge from this leadership race uncontested.

This is because no other candidate has raised their hand for this position. Some believe this conference is a foretaste of the ANC motherbody’s upcoming elective conference in 2027.

It is understood that the youth league is experimenting with going to a conference with a consensus on who should lead the organisation.

On the other hand, there has been tension between the current secretary-general of the league and Malatji, both leaders have been called to Luthuli house and reprimanded for their public fight after they both suspended each other.

“The conflict between the ANCYL president and the secretary general illustrates how the league often reflects factional disputes within the ANC itself. The accusations surrounding “parallel meetings” and misleading organisational structures highlight a lack of internal cohesion and a decline in discipline.

“This stands in stark contrast to earlier eras when the ANCYL was recognised for its ideological consistency, strong organisation, and disciplined leadership,” he said.

Another political analyst, Andre Duvenhage, said the ANCYL’s fate can be compared to that of their mother party, the ANC.

“The ANCYL is not functional anymore. We can just see that in the drop of the membership of the ANC, during the time of Ace Magashule as secretary-general, the numbers were inflated. Now they are talking about around 500 000 and 600 000 so there is a huge drop,” he said.

More info about the conference

The ANCYL elective conference is being held in a province where the ANC still enjoys good support and is not in any coalition.

More than 3 000 delegates are expected to attend this conference.

Other people contesting for positions at this conference include Francisco Dyantyi, who has put his hand up for the deputy president position; he is from the Eastern Cape.

Tsakani Shiviting is vying for the secretary-general position; she is the current deputy secretary-general.

The Citizen understands that the ANC constitution does not permit the current secretary-general to run for another term because he is now over 35.

