‘This is too much!’ – DA Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho dumps party for RISE Mzansi

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has called for a party introspection following the exit of another member.

Khume Ramulifho has announced his resignation as a member of the party and Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the Gauteng legislature.

Having joined the then Democratic Party in 1998 and the Democratic Alliance in 2000, Ramulifho served as the DA Youth Regional Chairperson, Gauteng Provincial Youth Leader and Federal Youth Leader.

He was elected to serve in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature after the May 2009 provincial and national elections.

“This decision was not an easy one. I have built relationships with so many patriotic South Africans over the past 25 years. Thus far I can proudly say that I have given my best in serving the people of this country. My commitment to improve the lives of our people and build a prosperous country remains unchanged,” said Ramulifho.

“I believe that South Africa has the potential to succeed. We need to instil culture of accountability and take responsibility. We need more people to be involved in decision-making. I believe that it is possible to build an inclusive political alternative that will take South Africa forward.”

He further announced he would be joining RISE Mzansi, founded by Songezo Zibi.

The party has attracted Makashule Gana, also former DA member of the Gauteng legislature who left it in August last year.

“On behalf of RISE Mzansi and the national leadership collective, I warmly welcome Khume to the organisation, and I look forward to working with him as we work to build the South Africa we deserve,” said Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, RISE Mzansi national chairperson.

‘Massive blow’

Ramulifho’s exit has been described as a “massive blow” to the DA by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

“Massive blow for the DA to lose such a highly talented and skilled member. I worked with Khume for almost 10 years and I am still shocked that he left the DA,” said Lesufi.

Former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse called for party introspection.

“What a huge loss to the DA! We need to do honest introspection. This is too much!”