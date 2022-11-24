Lunga Simelane
Journalist
3 minute read
24 Nov 2022
4:55 am
Politics

Magashule ‘plays significant role behind scenes but that has no impact on conference’

Lunga Simelane

Political analyst André Duvenhage says, in terms of the voting process, Magashule is completely out of the whole process.

Magashule ‘plays significant role behind scenes but that has no impact on conference’
Former premier of Free State Ace Magashule and 15 other co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over 255 million tender, 11 August 2021. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool
Appearing tired, defeated and with the weight of the world seemingly on his shoulders, multimillion-rand asbestos corruption accused Ace Magashule this week appeared to imply an attack by the judiciary on black people following the release on parole of Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś and the reversing Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Jacob Zuma on parole. The unhappy-looking suspended ANC secretary-general was seen in a video shared by suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Monday. In the video, he spoke about the struggles of the black man and that Africa needed to awaken. 'Black man,...

Read more on these topics