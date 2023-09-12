Politics September 12, 2023 | 1:47 pm

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Unathi Nkanjeni

Digital Journalist

4 minute read

12 Sep 2023

01:47 pm

‘I owe you no accountability’: Mahumapelo claps back at Niehaus over Mkhwebane vote

By Unathi Nkanjeni - Digital Journalist

Carl Niehaus said he was 'hurt and disappointed' that Supra Mahumapelo toed the party line. 

Supra Mahumapelo Carl Niehaus Mkhwebane ANC

ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC’s Supra Mahumapelo has clapped at criticism over him toeing the party line and voting for the removal of advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane

Mahumapelo was among the 318 MPs who voted in favour of Section 194 committee report to remove Mkhwebane. 

He received applause from many at Cape Town City Hall when he said “yes”. 

The founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation (ARETA) Carl Niehaus said he was disappointed by Mahumapelo. 

“Let me be brutally honest, I am hurt and deeply disappointed by Supra Mahumapelo and Lawrence McDonald. Honestly, I have expected so much better from them.

“They are among many MPs who sold out during the Section 194 impeachment vote, but they really should have known and done better. I said before the vote took place, that every MP who voted for Mkhwebane’s impeachment should be named and shamed. Excuses about so-called ‘strategy’ and keeping jobs and salaries can no longer hold. Such is simply self-serving, and rationalisations, without backbone and integrity,” said Niehaus. 

No accountability

Mahumapelo, however, said he is not accountable to Niehaus. 

“[I] am not an ARETA member, and never will I be one. I owe you no accountability on how I respond to my ANC political complexities of the moment, Carl,” he said. 

READ MORE: EFF reserves right to legally challenge Mkhwebane’s removal

Niehaus, in turn, said calling out Mahumapelo was not about him owing accountability to ARETA. 

“I have never tried to recruit you to ARETA. Anyhow, as a member of the ANC, you can’t be a member of ARETA. This is not about ARETA, it is about you. Unfortunately, it is always about how one responds to the ‘complexities of the moment’ that exposes one’s integrity or lack thereof.”

Dealing with MPs who don’t toe the party line

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she would write a report to the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula requesting for action to be taken against MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after she was a no-show. 

Majodina said Dlamini-Zuma did not send a letter of apology.

“Her absence was a shock to me. She has no apology and no permission to be absent. I can account for others, I know their whereabouts. I don’t know the whereabouts of Mama Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and as I usually do, I am packaging the report and sending it to the secretary-general’s office. It’s high time that they act one and for all. It’s enough now,” she said.

“The matter is already in the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC). Remember when they did a similar thing last year? There was no NDC in place, so two weeks ago, the matter was reported in the NDC. The NDC is going to act.”

ALSO SEE: ‘It’s enough now’ – Majodina wants ANC to act against Dlamini-Zuma for her absence from Mkhwebane vote

Read more on these topics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane Carl Niehaus supra mahumapelo

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe