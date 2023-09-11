‘It’s enough now’ – Majodina wants ANC to act against Dlamini-Zuma for her absence from Mkhwebane vote

Before the proceedings, Majodina said if push comes to shove, the ruling party will part ways with those who refuse to toe the party line.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on the podium on Tuesday at the Cape Town City Hall during the debate on the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona). Picture: Twitter/ @ParliamentofRSA

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina says she will write a report to the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, requesting them to take action against the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma was absent from the Cape Town City Hall, where MPs voted for the removal of Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the country’s public protector.

Mkhwebane was removed after 318 MPs voted in favour of the motion, while 43 voted against it.

Before the proceedings, Majodina said all ANC MPs had no choice but to toe the party line and vote for Mkhwebane’s removal.

“If anyone votes against the party, if we are to part ways with that person, we’re going to do just that. Every member of any party toes the party line. They are going to toe the party line today, and if they don’t, we’re going to process them accordingly,” she said.

Action against Dlamini-Zuma

However, she was as surprised as the rest of the country when Dlamini-Zuma skipped the proceedings and, according to Majodina, did not excuse herself from the meeting either.

“Her absence today was a shock to me. She has no apology; she has no permission to be absent. I can account for others; I know their whereabouts. I don’t know the whereabouts of Mama Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. As I usually do, I’m packaging the report to the secretary-general’s office. It’s high time that they act once and for all; it’s enough now,” Majodina told Newzroom Afrika on Monday after the proceedings.

“The matter is already in the National Disciplinary Committee. Remember when they did a similar thing last year? There was no NDC in place, so two weeks ago, the matter was reported in the NDC. The NDC is going to act.”

While Dlamini-Zuma was absent this time, last year, she broke ranks with the ANC parliamentary caucus position and voted to adopt the Section 89 panel’s recommendation for a committee to consider President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment process over Phala Phala.

The Section 89 panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, had found prima facie evidence against Ramaphosa concerning the February 2020 burglary at his farm.

Dlamini-Zuma voted for the adoption of the report after calling for Ramaphosa to step aside over the matter.

No regrets

Dlamini Zuma said on EWN‘s Politricking with Tshidi Madia last month that she did not regret voting for the adoption of the report.

“If you take a decision and you believe that you are right, and your conscience is clear, you will take whatever comes with it,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

