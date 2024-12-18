Make-or-break moment as EFF ‘tries to regroup’

With the EFF’s leadership reshuffle, the party faces a crucial moment to regain its influence ahead of the 2026 elections.

With the EFF emerging from its third elective conference over the weekend, attention now shifts to the party’s ability to regroup and reclaim lost ground in what could be a make-or-break moment for the party.

Ahead of the 2026 local government elections, the EFF, once seen as a rising force in South African politics, faces the critical task of reorganising and reasserting its influence.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the election of new deputy president Godrich Gardee and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini signalled the party’s intent to shield itself from internal and external challenges.

“The party is trying to regroup at the moment,” he said.

“However, that has also been done by sidelining people perceived to be disloyal. Those who are perceived not to defend, or question the party, are often seen as threats.

“But the key question is whether the party will go one level up and regain its appeal and become a decisive player. There’s no in-between. This leadership change could either be for the better or for the worse.”

Following the May elections, the EFF slipped to become the country’s fourth-largest party.

Nationally, the party experienced a slight decline in its support, securing 9.5% of the vote compared to 10.8% in the previous election.

This shift saw the EFF replaced by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as South Africa’s third-largest political force.

Breakfast acknowledged the EFF’s achievements but argued its internal culture was holding it back.

“The party has done well. It’s only 10 years old. They can reorganise. What’s hurting the party is its organisational culture and suppression of internal democracy,” he said.

“I’m not saying members should be out of line, but there must be space for people to speak their mind.”

The recent exodus of senior leaders, including Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu, further complicated the party’s standing. Reports suggest they were among those advocating for the EFF to fold and join another political party.

Breakfast said the departure of top officials indicated the party still faces huge challenges.

“The party has been through a lot, right? If you’re a member of the EFF military command and you’re not elected, how do you perceive that? Does that create room for you to leave the party? Does that mean the EFF will still face an exodus?” he asked.

But political analyst Sandile Swana believed the newly elected leadership has the potential to stabilise the party. He pointed to the calibre of leaders elected, describing them as steady and trustworthy.

Swana highlighted the EFF’s progress in building its grassroots structures, with viable branches in 90% of wards across the country.

He added the party had also increased branch membership requirements from 100 to 200 members and was setting up voting district level committees to bolster its presence.

“This grassroots approach – strengthening structures at voting district and ward levels – will give the EFF increased visibility and improve relationships with communities,” he said.

He also emphasised the role of the EFF’s Youth Command in mobilising individuals aged between 14 and 30 as a key aspect of their grassroots strategy.

“It enables cross-pollination of ideas among students at universities, colleges and high schools, as well as unemployed youth and workers. If executed effectively, this will further bolster grassroots support.”

Swana maintained the EFF’s trajectory remains promising, especially given the changing dynamics of political influence in South Africa.