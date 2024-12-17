Maimane surprises EFF crowd at People’s Assembly, but rejects Malema’s political views

Maimane's appearance at the EFF elective conference has raised questions on his political views on land and the economy.

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane spoke at the EFF’S third National People’s Assembly (NPA), Picture: Supplied

Despite giving a speech at the closing of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National People’s Assembly (NPA), Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane says he disagrees with Julius Malema’s political views.

Maimane made a surprise appearance at the EFF NPA in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He gave a message of support to the EFF and received loud cheers and claps from delegates at the conference.

For some, seeing Maimane at an EFF conference was a surprise because he has been known for his liberal views which are far from the EFF’s Marxist and Leninist posture.

However, he told The Citizen that he still has fundamental ideological differences with the party and its leader.

“I disagree fundamentally with his [Malema’] views. Personal insults don’t bring change in society.

“I have learnt to ignore some of the sentiments he expresses,” Maimane said.

Maimane said he was invited to the EFF conference on behalf of his party.

He received loud cheers and applause from the delegates of the EFF as he gave his message.

Maimane’s view on economic freedom

However, Maimane said he believes in empowering black people and ensuring their economic upliftment.

Economic emancipation for black South Africa is one of the founding policies of the EFF.

The party believes black South Africans achieved political freedom in 1994, not economic freedom.

“Africans must be a function of educating Africans to compete with anyone worldwide.

“At this stage, only 4% of black South Africans are ending up with a higher education, and economic spending on black businesses is low. We need true Africans who can be entrepreneurs and, from an educational perspective with which they can compete with anyone worldwide. If we do not have skills, we will kill our future,” he said.

Watch Maimane’s speech here:

[WATCH] "We might not all agree on ideology, but we form streams that fight for freedom in South Africa," BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane speaking at the #EFFNPA2024.

Collaboration with Malema

Maimane told The Citizen that he has collaborated with Malema on several issues.

“As I spoke at the NPA, our goal is to build a new generation of future leaders.”

He said he believes in a collaboration based on post-colonial liberation policies.

“Throughout Africa, we observe a new generation of leaders, such as those in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Our collaboration must be predicated on post-liberation politics,” he said.

Love-hate relationship

On Saturday, Malema slammed Maimane and criticised him for being heavily funded but only achieving two parliamentary seats.

Malema told reporters that even with his parliamentarian salary, Maimane would not be able to raise the millions that were given to him to finance his election campaign.

However, Maimane told The Citizen that he was unaware of these comments.

