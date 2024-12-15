Game over for Ndlozi in the EFF as party concludes third NPA

Ndlozi was expected to contest Gordrich Gardee as party deputy president.

Despite his radio silence, the curtains seemed to have closed down on Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s future in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The party’s president, Julius Malema, issued two instructions concerning Ndlozi.

He has ordered the top six leadership to stop speaking about him in public.

Malema takes swipe at Ndlozi

On Sunday, Malema also told delegates at the EFF’s third National Peoples Assembly (NPA) to only refer to people elected at the conference as leaders.

Ndlozi’s absence at the NPA was obvious to the media and those that supported him in the party.

“There is no leader of the EFF who is not here in front. No leader of the EFF is not here in Nasrec.

“You chose your leadership you must defend your leadership both in public and in private,” he said.

However, reports suggest that he has been suspended from participating in party activities. He is allegedly accused of betraying Malema and the EFF.

There is speculation that Ndlozi was aware of Floyd Shivambu’s departure from the EFF.

But he had allegedly failed to warn Malema about what would happen.

Watch Malema’s closing remarks below:

♦️Must Watch♦️



President, Julius Malema addressing delegates at the 3rd National People's Assembly.



No one has won anything here today, it is only the EFF that has won against the wishes and prayers of our doomsayers. #EFFNPA2024

Ndlozi not in EFF’s CCT

Ndlozi also failed to make it on the party’s Central Command Team (CCT) list.

This team comprises 60 members, who will support the top six over the next five years.

They will also be involved in making important decisions on behalf of the party.

Malema warned delegates at the conference to avoid factional battles that can destroy the party.

He said there are people within the party whose sole mission is to cause chaos in the EFF.

“We cannot build a strong organisation of factionalism, friends and favouritism,” he said.

Ndlozi’s future in EFF

Political analyst from the Nelson Mandela University (NMU), Ntsikelelo Breakfast, told The Citizen on Sunday that it was clear that Ndlozi’s future in the EFF is uncertain.

“Everyone, regardless of who they are, deserves respect. I do not blame Ndlozi for not attending the NPA,” he said.

Breakfast said Ndlozi was justified for not attending the NPA.

The analyst said it was clear that Malema had no respect for him based on his public attacks against Ndlozi.

“All those close to Floyd, Ndlozi and Mpofu are in trouble,” he said.

SABC News reported that Ndlozi will now become an ordinary member of the EFF in the Orange Farm branch.

It was not clear if he would continue serving the EFF in parliament.

