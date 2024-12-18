Malema’s Christmas promise fails to deliver on EFF’s school vision

The decline of Malema's EFF and defections to Zuma’s MK could boost the chances of a government of national unity.

EFF commander in chief Julius Malema was elected for his third term. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

So, delivery by the man in red is a myth after all. This is not a reference to Father Christmas, who can reliably be expected to make his annual appearance next week.

No. Here we are talking about the grim, gaunt figure who shed tears of self-pity on stage at the weekend.

His promises proved false.

Julius Malema is all mouth and no trousers. That’s a colonialist English description of someone who talks a lot about doing something but never actually does it.

Five years ago, Malema pledged “worldclass and decolonised education” as he promised a private school for poor black pupils.

ALSO READ: Maimane surprises EFF crowd at elective conference, but rejects Malema’s political views

On 16 December, 2019, during his party’s elective conference at Nasrec, he declared: “I want us to build a private school that is owned by the EFF in these next coming five years. We are going to hire highly qualified teachers and kids will learn free of charge…

“If we don’t build that school in the next five years don’t re-elect us next time because we would be useless.”

Five years later, unsurprisingly, there is no such EFF school, not even in the planning stages. Despite proving his own uselessness, Malema was re-elected at the weekend after potential rivals had either left the party or were curiously absent.

Malema’s promises over the years have resembled a Christmas wish list. Traditionally, the fulfilment of wishes is reward for good behaviour. Malema has behaved like a spoilt brat.

Shouting for “economic freedom in our lifetime”, with populist slogans about expropriation without compensation; free quality education, health care and housing; nationalisation of banks and mines will not save him.

ALSO READ: EFF’s elephant in the room cannot be wished away

Such issues, along with anti-white rhetoric, have become trademarks of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. Zuma’s populist rants are more bizarre than Malema’s.

Having been senior in the governing party for decades, including nine years as South African president, Zuma had ample opportunity to implement change.

Now in his 83rd year, as leader of a smaller party, he wants to achieve what he couldn’t manage when younger with the full support of a comfortable parliamentary majority. It ain’t gonna happen.

The decline of Malema’s EFF and defections to Zuma’s MK are positive developments which potentially strengthen the government of national unity (GNU). There are, of course, elements within the 40% ANC that oppose the GNU.

These include Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who dragged the ANC down to 34.75% in the province in the May elections. Together, this faction of the ANC, along with MK and the EFF, spout radical economic transformation (RET) rhetoric.

ALSO READ: Game over for Ndlozi in the EFF as party concludes third NPA

In this context, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s introduction of a national dialogue in 2025 is opportune. Much scepticism about it derives from Ramaphosa’s ponderous manner.

A common response is that we’ve had enough talk, now is the time for action.

Indeed, the prospect of further drawnout waffle brings to mind former prime minister BJ Vorster’s phrase, “too ghastly to contemplate”.

Yet genuine dialogue could draw the sting out of RETs, giving GNU a better chance of enduring, which would be good for our economy. More jobs.

Malema’s tearful meltdown is one small step along the way.

NOW READ: ‘Malema has created a militant style of leadership in the EFF’