Malema backs Zulu King Misuzulu, warns Ramaphosa not to speak at coronation

Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief (CIC) Julius Malema has called on EFF members to support Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ascension to the throne.

Malema was addressing delegates at the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal.

Preparations are underway for the event with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to hand over a certificate of recognition to his majesty next Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The KZN royal council said it is ready to host all international and national guests, royal dignitaries, heads of state and government.

‘We are not for Misuzulu, we are for the royal family’

Malema called on EFF members to pack the stadium on the day in support of the Zulu monarch.

Referring to the divisions among the Zulu royals which saw other members of the family make a play for the throne, Malema called on EFF members to support Misuzulu “whether they like him or not.”

“I have no beef with the king, I haven’t even met him yet. I never had a king or queen, I grew up in a township,” said Malema.

“But the Zulu royal family is black-led. Haters of black people want to destroy the last remaining black monarch.”

‘Useless “big nose” must not be allowed to speak at the coronation’

Malema also gave his constituents a firm directive regarding Ramaphosa who is scheduled to speak at the coronation.

“That one with the big nose is only there for the certificate and it is possible that he is the one trying to divide the royal family,” Malema said.

“Ramaphosa must not be allowed to speak, it is not an ANC conference, this is about the king.

“It (the coronation) is not for big nose with dollars under the mattress,” in reference to the Phala Phala farm heist that has been dogging the president since former spy boss Arthur Fraser dropped the incriminating dossier on Ramaphosa earlier this year.

Malema reiterates support for black foreigners

Malema also threw his weight behind the Shembe church in KZN, saying the massive religious institution is black-led and therefore must also be protected.

He once again called for black-on-black hate to end in reference to anti-Zimbabwean sentiment in South Africa.

“When you say you don’t want Zimbabweans, I feel shame.

“There is a Dali Mpofu in Zimbabwe, then where must the Zimbabwean Mpofu’s go if they can’t be in South Africa?”

One million EFF members by December

The other directive to members was to ensure that EFF membership mushroomed to a million by December because they want to take over the leadership of South Africa.

He called on the newly elected members of the KZN branch of the party to refrain from infighting and concentrate on getting votes from the IFP, DA, NFP and ANC.

Watch: Julius Malema’s address at the 3rd Provincial People’s Assembly of the EFF

