‘We are watching you’: Malema warns Free State members planning to join Magashule’s party

Those who choose to leave EFF will be replaced within 24 hours, said Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema gave a dressing-down to members defecting to the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), saying their replacements are waiting in the wings.

Malema on Sunday addressed EFF ground forces forum in Mangaung ahead of next year’s general elections.

‘We are aware’

Malema said he is no longer surprised when members leave the EFF.

“I always argue that those who care about the organisation will put it first, and themselves second. I knew when we formed EFF that others would fall off along the way, and others sell us out.

“Many others here in Free State are on their way out to Magashule’s party and think we are not aware. We are watching them, and we have replacements for them.”

Their departure will not hamper the party’s work, Malema added.

“They will be replaced within 24 hours. The work of the organisation will continue with or without them. They will never hold our organisation to ransom, no one will hold this organisation to ransom in Free State.”

Province ‘fails to reign in municipalities’

The leader of the Red Berets claimed the ANC’s provincial secretary Polediso ‘Dihelele’ Motsoeneng failed to manage the regions.

He said suspended Kopanong mayor Xolani Tseletsele’s act of threatening a resident was a case in point.

“Dihelele can’t manage mayors because his wife does business with these municipalities, and as a result, he’s unable to rein in corrupt councillors. That is why the mayor from the ANCYL went around threatening people for complaining about potholes, thinking he is brave and untouchable.”

“They said Magashule failed, but they have become worse. Towns and townships have been destroyed by sewer spillages, all corruption is known by the EFF,” Malema said.

He accused EFF members of keeping quiet about the corruption, and being close to ANC leaders.

“You remain quiet because you drink alongside them and somehow benefit. You must know that when you drink and braai with Toto [human settlements MEC] in Mangaung and Metsimaholo, you are spending public money meant to help our people.

“Our people are suffering, There are no proper schools in Free State, they haven’t built proper schools since they took over, yet there’s no EFF to challenge them.”

While the EFF governs Sasolburg-headquartered Metsimaholo Municipality alongside the ANC and smaller parties, Malema said there was nothing to celebrate.

“If you listen to us carefully, we never mention Metsimaholo. Why? Because what you are doing there is not different from what the ANC and the DA did to our people.

He lambasted the coalition as that of “opportunists” and led by people who suffer from “self-praise”.

Magashule reclaiming Free State

The former ANC secretary-general has been busy recruiting members, especially in his home province of the Free State.

He launched ACT in Soweto three months ago following his expulsion from the ANC.

Most of the members dumped the ANC for ACT, prompting the governing party to expel almost 100 of them last month.

Thirty-six, including a former mayor, a former chief whip, two councillors and many branch members were expelled at Lejweleputswa region.

At least 43 others were kicked out for working with other parties, including the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the African Democratic Change (ADeC).

Once an ANC strongman in the Free State, Magashule remains the ANC’s longest-serving premier after running the province between 2008 and 2018.

