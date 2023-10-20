EFF does a U-turn on Parliament relocation

Parliament's announcement note confirmed the withdrawal of relocation bill by EFF.

The EFF has withdrawn a bill that sought to relocate Parliament from Cape Town to Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have withdrawn the Relocation of Seat of Parliament Bill they tabled last year seeking to have the National Assembly moved from Cape Town to Gauteng.

Parliament’s announcements published this week confirm the withdrawal of the bill. No reasons were stated in the note.

EFF leader Julius Malema submitted the Private Members’ Bill in November last year, reviving the relocation matter after the fire that damaged parliamentary buildings.

Other parties shot down the bill, citing costs and the implications for Parliament staff.

‘Too far and too costly’

The red berets wanted Parliament to be moved to Pretoria, saying it is costly and is located too far from other provinces and is thus inaccessible for most citizens.

It added that the current location had created “several problems for MPs, the Cabinet, government and officials from organs of state and the broader society that wished to participate in legislative and oversight functions performed by the national legislature”.

“As a result, Parliament and the government spend a lot of money on travel and lodging for members of Parliament, the executive, the government, and state officials in order to keep colonial agreements that separate the administrative and legislative capital in two cities by racist colonisers who excluded the majority of black people and still do so today,” read the bill.

The party insisted that the money that would be allocated for Parliament repairs be spent on the relocation instead.

A study commissioned by Parliament in 2018 showed that it would cost R8.4 billion over five years to relocate to Pretoria, including the relocation of the more than 1,000 Parliament staffers.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo on Friday said a statement will be issued soon to clarify why the bill was withdrawn.

–Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

