LIVE | EFF NPA: We will not have illiterate leaders in our party – Malema

Malema said that uneducated people would not govern the party.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) third National People’s Assembly (NPA) is in progress at Nasrec in Johannesburg from Thursday to Sunday. Around 2,000 delegates from all provinces are attending the NPA.

The party will make policy decisions at the assembly and elect its leadership for the next five years. Malema is expected to be elected for his third term.

The void left by Floyd Shivambu when he defected to the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as deputy president of the EFF will also be filled at the assembly when delegates vote for the party’s leadership on Saturday afternoon.

Follow the day’s proceedings here:

13:26 EFF will not change its stance on a borderless Africa, says Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he still believes in a borderless Africa despite criticism of the party’s foreign policy.

Malema maintains that he does not believe in borders in Africa.

“They were made by white people at the Berlin conference 100 years ago. We need a borderless Africa like we have a borderless Europe.

“The EFF is not asking for something that is not done elsewhere in the world. We need free movement of goods and persons,” he said.

12:48 ‘We are done talking about Ndlozi,’ agitated Malema tells reporters at NPA

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has issued an instruction to the party’s senior leaders to stop speaking about Dr Mbuyiseni Nldozi in public.

It is still unclear if Ndlozi has been accredited as a delegate for the conference.

However, Malema told the media that Ndlozi was simply an individual within the EFF and nothing more.

10:20 Summary of the political report delivered by Malema on Friday

Must Read



The EFF’s President and Commander-in-Chief @Julius_S_Malema presented an historic, revolutionary and powerful Political Report at the EFF’s Third National Assembly.#EFFNPA2024 pic.twitter.com/0mUVIopAX0 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2024

09:14 We will not have illiterate leaders in our party – Malema

The EFF’s leadership elections scheduled for Saturday afternoon will be a significant event for the party, as it will determine the leadership structure for the next phase of its political journey. These elections are critical, as the leadership of the EFF, particularly its president, plays a crucial role in guiding the party’s policies and strategies. It’s also essential in determining its ability to challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Malema is expected to secure re-election as commander-in-chief.

Meanwhile, EFF senior member and former spokesperson Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was absent from the NPA. He was not seen on Thursday at the accreditation of delegates at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus and was absent on Friday. Party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has stated that the conference cannot be centred around his presence.

At a media briefing on Saturday morning, Malema said he would not answer questions about Ndlozi’s absence again. “You can discuss it amongst yourselves, but don’t bring it to us. He is not here. We will no longer talk about people who think they are bigger than the party.”

Dlamini said that 2026 delegates will be voting on Saturday afternoon. “This means that 90% of our delegates are present. This high number of attendance shows how committed our members are,” he said.

Asked about the EFF’s policy that only educated individuals would be considered for leadership roles, Malema said that uneducated people would not govern the party. “We will not have illiterate leaders. When you go to school, you are preparing to govern.”

MALEMA: We are NOT going to answer the question about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. You have got his Number, and some of you talk to him. Call Him.#EFFNPA2024 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 14, 2024

Friday 13 December

19:00 EFF sets out rules for lobbying ahead of leadership election

Ahead of the leadership election on Saturday, rules on lobbying were set out to delegates.

The EFF does not allow delegates to bring banners, posters or placards in support or against any member

Delegates are not allowed to brand cars and bear or display any posters or materials in support of or against any member, nor may they display/wear T-shirts or posters to support or campaign against any member.

It is strictly forbidden to speak to the media about any issue in the assembly without authorisation by the Steering Committee.

The party also banned raising and using funds and other resources to campaign for election and distributing money to EFF members and structures as part of a campaign for the leadership election.

Furthermore, it is prohibited to promise positions or other incentives or threaten to withhold such as a means of gaining support.

It is also prohibited to use the media to promote a particular list of candidates or to spread malicious rumours, falsehoods, or allegations against those with whom delegates disagree.

16:00 Dlamini to present the organisational report on Saturday

The afternoon section of the assembly was conducted behind closed doors.

The party’s outgoing secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, will present the organisational report to the delegates on Saturday morning. Dlamini’s report will provide an overview of the party’s current state and evaluate its performance, highlighting the challenges and accomplishments of the past five years.

The nomination and election of the party’s new leaders will take place on Saturday afternoon.

15:55 Artists entertain the delegates

Happening Now



Performances by cultural groups have commenced at the 3rd NPA.



First up, we have the Zulu culture on stage.#EFFNPA2024 pic.twitter.com/2knRbUZIXp — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

Must Watch



The EFF Leadership and delegates enjoyed performances by various artists and cultural groups earlier today at the EFF 3rd NPA.#EFFNPA2024 pic.twitter.com/abm4LtMdQj — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

15:00 Malema shares heartfelt moment

Concluding his speech, Malema shared a heartfelt moment with delegates as he reflected on the past five years of the EFF and thanked his grandmother for being his rock and raising him with wisdom. Picture: Twitter/Economic Freedom Fighters

14:03 Malema on elections

MALEMA: We relied on the spirit, commitment, and dedication of Fighters and ground forces, as well as the experience of the 2014 and 2019 national and provincial elections, and the 2016 municipal elections, to contest against 324 political parties, including independent… — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

MALEMA: It was these votes that gave us a total of 1,066 municipal council seats, increasing the organisation’s seats by 240. While this was not what we hoped for, we increased the number of ward seats we won from 11 in 2016 to 19.#EFFNPA2024 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

13:55 Malema on national shutdown

MALEMA: The National Shutdown was made possible by the unwavering commitment and hard work of our Commissars and ground forces, who mobilized communities and organized actions that shook the foundations of the establishment. #EFFNPA2024 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

13:32 One day, we would have to take up arms – Malema

In his opening speech, Malema said the EFF must prepare its members so that they are not deterred by violence.

“Violence is inevitable if South Africa is to be truly transformed,” Malema said. “It is impossible to transform a society that was born in violence without violence.”

He further said that one day, the “fighters” would have to take up arms in the struggle against injustice.

12:05 EFF leader Julius Malema welcomes the delegates and guests at the assembly

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema at the NPA. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

11:50 Delegates sing and dance in front of the stage

11:32 A rabbi from the Lemba tribe blesses the assembly (video three)

Must Watch



Different Organisations Giving Their Well-Wishes at the 3rd EFF National People’s Assembly (NPA).



These expressions of goodwill reaffirm the unity of purpose among those fighting for liberation and justice.#EFFNPA2024 pic.twitter.com/zltyKjVEmn — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

10:30 A sangoma blesses the assembly

In Pictures



Traditional leaders summoning the ancestors in a powerful spiritual ceremony, grounding the EFF 3rd National People’s Assembly in African heritage and unity.#EFFNPA2024 pic.twitter.com/wr1xEzeRyF — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 13, 2024

10:20 Nkosi Sikelel’ Africa

All the delegates sang Nkosi Sikelel’ Africa, but Die Stem was excluded, as according to the EFF, it reminds “fighters” of apartheid.

Delegates sang this version:

10:10 Dunga criticises members who have departed

EFF Gauteng provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, has criticized the departure of key members, including former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, describing it as a case of “selfish ambition over the collective liberation.”

Dunga acknowledged that the loss of these prominent members posed a significant challenge to the party.

In his opening remarks, while welcoming the delegates, Dunga acknowledged that the resignation of members is both a setback and an ongoing challenge for the party.

10:00 Delegates arrive at the conference room

