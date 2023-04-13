WATCH: Chaos in Mangaung as workers destroy council property, prevent mayoral election

By Getrude Makhafola

Workers at Free State’s troubled Mangaung Metro went on a rampage and destroyed memorabilia at the municipal building during an ongoing strike to demand overtime payments.

Angry groups stormed the Bram Fischer Building on Tuesday, vandalising and throwing objects on the floor while singing and encouraging each other to break everything in sight.

Sculptures and busts were knocked around and destroyed, while papers and objects lay strewn across the floor. Security guards were nowhere to be seen as the chaos continued.

Watch the workers go on the rampage below:

WATCH: Striking workers damage sculptures inside Mangaung Metro' Braam Fischer building, also known as Glasshouse. They're demanding overtime payments, that has since been halted by national Cogta due to abuse of overtime system @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/TVUeID77Dy— Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) April 12, 2023

Abuse of system led to no overtime

According to insiders at the metro, the overtime system was being abused, which led to the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) halting the payments.

ALSO READ: Mangaung special council meeting to elect new mayor called off due to death threats

Millions of rand in overtime were paid in the last quarter, said a source.

“Overtime payments spread across the municipality during the time of [former city manager] Sello More. National Cogta has indicated illegal overtime payments will be stopped, especially those claiming more than 40 hours of overtime every month.

“Some claim 100 hours. The waste removal workers do so by causing trucks to break down, only to commence work late into the day and then claim overtime,” said the insider who wanted to remain anonymous as he isn’t allowed to speak to media.

A 2010 FIFA World Cup ball replica lies shattered on the floor, with papers strewn across the floor. Mangaung Metro workers embarked on a strike, demanding overtime payments @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/68o09pOHTA— Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) April 12, 2023

ANC weakening?

The Free State’s only metro is still without a mayor following the axing of Mxolisi Siyonzana in January.

The unstable ANC-led coalition saw several party councillors vote along with the opposition in some of the matters tabled.

Last month, the ANC’s influence further dealt a blow when DA councillor Maryke Davies was elected speaker, following the resignation of ANC speaker Stefani Lockman-Naidoo.

More than 10 ANC councillors, including the former speaker, were charged and found guilty of defying their party by the regional interim committee last year.

ALSO READ: ActionSA calls for Mangaung’s council to be dissolved after mayor sacked

The governing party dismissed eight of them last month. Three others were said to have shown remorse and were spared from being fired.

The council is yet to sit and consider their matter and alert the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about their dismissal.

All were given a chance to appeal their party membership termination.

Chaotic council

Wednesday’s attempt to convene a sitting to elect a mayor failed again after striking workers blocked some of the councillors from entering chambers.

In recent weeks, chaos follows Mangaung meetings, preventing any work from taking place.

Last month, a meeting convened to elect the mayor and whip was cancelled by Davies amid threats against some councillors and officials.

According to Freedom Front Plus councillor Elizabeth Snyman-Van Deventer, doors were locked on Wednesday, leaving her and others unable to gain entrance into chambers.

“We were prevented from going inside. All of a sudden, security guards didn’t know where the keys to the door were.

“They manhandled councillors in front of the police, who did nothing. Mangaung security companies ignored their job today and didn’t assist us. ANC councillors were inside, preventing the rest of us from having a quorum.”

According to DA caucus leader Johan Pretorius, councillors were held hostage by the workers. He accused the ANC of using the striking workers as “political instruments” to prevent councillors from entering the building.

“We demand that instances of violence or intimidation during council meetings are investigated and that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“It is incumbent on law enforcement officials to ensure a safe and secure environment for the democratic process to take its course and for the people of Mangaung to receive the services they deserve,” he said in a statement.

However, ANC regional spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa denied that his party councillors used striking workers for their own gain.

“That is all hogwash. That’s a popularity stance from the DA. Workers are adults who are capable of making their own decisions, we have nothing to do with that.

“We sympathise with the workers’ plight, however, we will not encourage anyone to block council meetings and vandalise property. We do not support that as the ANC,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama is yet to respond to questions from The Citizen.

NOW READ: ANC terminates membership of 8 Mangaung councillors who voted with DA