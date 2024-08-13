23 homes ‘used by foreign nationals’ reported to Home Affairs by Herman Mashaba

A list of 23 homes that Mashaba deemed suspicious have been sent to government officials to address compliance levels.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has identified properties that he believes deserve the attention of government departments.

Mashaba went on a tour of his hometown last week and has pinpointed 23 properties that he suspects fall foul of government compliance rules.

The party states that member Lerato Ngobeni will use her place in parliament to push the Department of Home Affairs, South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the City of Tshwane to act.

Immigration, trading and by-laws

On Mashaba’s visit to the Hammanskraal, he claimed to have found private homes allegedly converted into businesses improperly.

He alleged that some of the makeshift spaza shops and restaurants were making use of illegal connections and selling counterfeit goods.

The party is urging the City of Tshwane and SARS to visit the area to check the zoning compliance of those operating at addresses they have submitted.

“ActionSA has stepped up and written to the Minister of Home Affairs to formally request raids on the 23 homes, for which we have provided the exact locations,” stated Mashaba.

While the party have focused on foreign nationals, Mashaba states that they will target destructive elements even if they are South African.

“[We have] drawn the line and will utilise every legal avenue at our disposal to protect South Africa and her people from the ills that continue to destroy our communities,” he concluded.

ActionSA celebrate Gwamanda’s resignation

Elsewhere in the province, ActionSA has lauded the impending replacement of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

The mayor resigned on Tuesday, 13 August, and City of Johannesburg speaker Margaret Arnolds set Friday, 16 August, as the date to re-elect a replacement.

ActionSA played a significant role in the move, and as per Mashaba, looks set to take the speaker’s position.

“At the heart of our fight for the residents, was to ensure the turnaround in key frontline service delivery matters including infrastructure renewal and the rejuvenation of the inner city,” stated Gauteng member Nobuhle Mthembu.