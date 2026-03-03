Mashaba’s message to Zille on wayward councillors: ‘The sooner she takes these people, the better’

Mashaba's Joburg caucus looks vulnerable ahead of the local government elections.

More ActionSA councillors could be crossing over to the DA, as political parties campaign for the upcoming local government elections (LGE).

Three independent sources have told The Citizen that some of ActionSA’s councillors have applied to become councillors in the DA.

The source claims that the ActionSA caucus in Johannesburg is in turmoil with factionalism and leadership squabbles.

“The only reason some of them are still in that caucus is that they do not have other sources of income,” said an insider.

Another source alleged that there are no democratic processes within ActionSA and that the party is governed by a small group of people who are close to party founder Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA defection

The latest revelations come after DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, welcomed a group of ActionSA defectors at a gathering in Soweto last week.

The Citizen has sent questions to the DA in Johannesburg to confirm how many ActionSA councillors have applied to join the DA, but the regional chairperson, Wendy Alexander, had not responded by the time of publishing. The comment will be published once received.

How to become a DA councillor

The DA has several steps that potential councillors must go through. First, the candidate is nominated or applies using their CV. The candidate goes through a screening process, and there is a test that the candidate has to write. Their selection as a councillor will depend on the score and rank they receive.

The Citizen understands that the applications to become a DA councillor in 2026 closed on 31 May 2025.

Commenting on this matter, Mashaba expressed disappointment that some of his councillors had taken part in the DA’s political processes.

“We are investigating who those people are. We are waiting to find out,” he said.

Mashaba said some of his councillors are facing disciplinary action for failing to perform their duties.

“Please tell Helen Zille the sooner she takes these people, the better,” he said.

Mashaba said his party will not tolerate disloyalty and irresponsible public representatives.

“We cannot force people to be loyal. But if you are not loyal, we are going to get rid of you.

“Loyalty is not something that you can buy. When someone is not loyal, and you discover it, then you must get rid of that person,” he said.

Mashaba said he will hold a media briefing on Thursday to replace councillor Mandla Nyaqela, who is one of the ActionSA members who will now campaign for the DA.

Nobuhle Mthembu’s resignation

Last year, former ActionSA speaker Nobuhle Mthembu told Mail & Guardian that Mashaba’s Joburg caucus is unhappy and many councillors are waiting for the opportunity to cross over to other political parties.

“Should an opportunity arise for them to cross the floor to another political party, I can tell you now, they will leave. Even when we were in council, there was an opportunity where the DA had opened the programme where, if you want to be their councillor, you need to apply. DA councillors were telling us that our councillors have applied,” she told the paper.

Mthembu left the party shortly after she was voted out of her position as council speaker. There are speculations that she will soon announce her new political home.

ActionSA currently has 44 seats in council, which the caucus describes as “the fabulous 44”.

