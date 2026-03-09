DA Joburg leader eyes top post in party’s national structure

Kayser-Echeozonjoku says she is ready to contribute to the DA's growth.

The DA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, says she will contest the position of federal deputy chairperson at the party’s upcoming federal congress in April.

Echeozonjoku has been leading the DA caucus in Johannesburg for several years, but in a post on her social media accounts, she said she is now ready for a new challenge by playing a more influential role in her party.

“I have taken the decision to accept nomination to stand as one of the three deputy federal chairpersons at our upcoming federal congress. I believe deeply in the future of our party and the responsibility we carry as the only party that truly represents all South Africans.

“The Democratic Alliance has demonstrated over the years that where we govern, we deliver. But to build a majority-led government in every sphere, starting with local government, we must first ensure that we are united, focused and growing in all communities,” she said.

What about the caucus position?

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said that if she does get the position she is aiming for at congress, she will remain the party’s caucus leader in Johannesburg until the next local government elections.

“As the current caucus leader in Johannesburg, the economic hub of our country, I inherited a caucus that had become fragmented following the departure of two former leaders. Through deliberate engagement, firm leadership, and a commitment to listening, I rebuilt unity and stability within our team.

“Today, our caucus stands cohesive, resilient, and focused. I am standing because I understand that members must feel heard, valued, and strongly represented, especially when the going gets tough.”

A new challenge

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said she has grown strong as a leader over the years and is now ready to challenge herself with a senior role in the DA.

“When structures are supported, and leaders are accessible, we avoid disgruntlement and ensure that we all stay in the DA tent. We must also be honest about the ground we have lost in strategic wards and municipalities.

“My commitment is to work tirelessly to help the DA regain that ground, strengthen our municipal footprint and position ourselves as the leading party starting in local government across South Africa. A strong municipal base builds a strong national pathway. If we consolidate locally, we build momentum nationally and together we can chart a clear course towards taking the Union Buildings in 2029.

“I stand ready to serve, to unite, and to play my part to grow the Democratic Alliance into a majority government. If you trust me with your vote, you can be assured that I will be right there alongside you on the ground, building towards victory. Vote Belinda4DeputyFederalChairperson,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku raises her hand for this position at a time when there is debate within the DA about whether most of its top leaders are from the Western Cape. The other contenders reportedly running for this position include Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi and the former mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink.

